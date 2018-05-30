Sanju trailer to be launched simultaneously in 5 cities – check who is playing whom

‘Sanju’ Poster (Image : Twitter)

The trailer of ‘Sanju’, Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani will be launched in five Indian cities simultaneously through video conference on Wednesday – Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Kolkata. Apart from this, a press conference will also be held in Mumbai. Sanju is one of the most awaited biopics of this year, not just because it portrays one of the most controversial actors of Bollywood, but also because of the look Ranbir Kapoor carried, to play the lead role.

Several intriguing posters introducing the characters have been released in social media already by the makers. However, the question that the fans are asking is – who plays whom in this exciting project?

What we know is that Ranbir Kapoor is playing Sanjay Dutt and looks promising in the role. A recent poster shared by director Rajkumar Hirani showed that Paresh Rawal will be portraying the character of Sunil Dutt. “Sanju is a father-son story, where Paresh Rawal played the father,” he tweeted.

Paresh Rawal played father pf ‘Sanju’ (Twitter/ RajkumarHirani)

Apart from this, Sonam Kapoor is set to play Sanjay Dutt’s love interest in the film while Vicky Kaushal will play his best friend.

Sonam Kapoor, portraying the love interrest of Sanjay Dutt (Twitter/ RajkumarHirani)

There are reports suggesting that Vicky Kaushal’s character might be loosely based on actor Kumar Gaurav.

Vicky Kaushal as the best friend (Twitter/ RajkumarHirani)

Actress Manisha Koirala will be seen as Nargis Dutt while a special character has been developed for Anushka Sharma. She will be playing the role of a journalist.

Anushka Sharma in ‘Sanju’ (Twitter/ RajkumarHirani)

Dia Mirza is confirmed to play Maanayata Dutt, South Indian actress Aditi Seiya will reportedly be essaying Priya Dutt. One of Rajkumar Hirani’s favourite actor Boman Irani will be seen playing the role of filmmaker Sanjay Gupta.

The film also stars Karishma Tanna in an important role. Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh is also in the film, however, there is no confirmation of his role.

The teaser of the movie has already piqued the audience’s interest in ‘Sanju’ which paints the various shades of Sanjay Dutt’s life. Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios, the movie is set to be released on June 29, 2018.