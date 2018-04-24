Sanju movie trailer releasing today: All you need to know about Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanjay Dutt biopic

Ranbir Kapoor had been roped in for the role of Sanjay Dutt and with the slightest glimpse we had from the leaked images from sets, the actor makes for a believable on-screen ‘Khalnayak’.

Sanju movie trailer: Finally, we are set to witness the first glimpse of one of the most awaited films of this year, Sanju. Sanjay Dutt biopic’s trailer will be unveiled today and will be aired on 80+ TV channels over a period of 2 days. The 85-second teaser will play on Hindi, English and regional channels along with the channels telecasting IPL matches. Director Rajkumar Hirani who has been dormant for a while now will be making a comeback with this ambitious project which will star some of the best names in the industry. Ranbir Kapoor had been roped in for the role of Sanjay Dutt and with the slightest glimpse we had from the leaked images from sets, the actor makes for a believable on-screen ‘Khalnayak’.

Other actors who will also be lending their prowess to the film includes Manisha Koirala who will be seen playing the character of Dutt’s mother Nargis. Besides, Sonam Kapoor will play his love interest while Dia Mirza plays Manyata on screen. Actors Vicky Kaushal and Karishma Tanna have also been roped in for guest appearances. If reports are to be believed, Anushka Sharma is also a part of the film and plays a journalist.

The makers have been very clever to keep things under the wraps so far and this has heightened the interest of the onlookers as well fans to a great extent. The shooting of the film was over by January this year and the wrap-up party photos were doing rounds in the social media. The actors were seen wearing t-shirts with the slogan ‘Dutt’s the way’ in a fun video and it was speculated that it was the final title of the film. But such speculations were denied by the team later. Hirani is a close of Sanjay Dutt and is credited with reviving Dutt’s career with a hit like Munnabhai MBBS. The film will chronicle the actor’s ups and downs and bring his controversial life to the people through the celluloid medium.