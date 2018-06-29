Sanju release: How last 5 films of Ranbir Kapoor performed at box-office

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju released on Friday. How last 5 films of Ranbir Kapoor performed at box-office. (Twitter)

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju released on Friday. The Sanjay Dutt biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani his journey as an actor and the challenges he faced. The film comes at an important time for Ranbir Kapoor as despite making some brave career choices in the recent past, the 35-year-old actor has failed to take the box-office by storm. His last release Jagga Jasoos which happened almost 12 months ago bombed on the box-office leaving the actor to do some serious thinking. The buzz is strong with Sanju and since there is no other movie releasing this, it could finally be Ranbir’s time to break some records. Here we look at how last 5 films of Ranbir Kapoor performed at the box-office –

Jagga Jasoos (2017)

The last film of Ranbir Kapoor was Jagga Jasoos released which on 14 July 2017. The movie acted and produced by Ranbir himself was about Jagga, a detective who along with a female companion, which was played by Katrina Kaif, is on a mission to find his missing father. The movie did not perform well at the box office and earned just Rs. 54.16 crores.

Tamasha (2015)

Ranbir Kapoor paired up with his ex-girlfriend Deepika Padukone for Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha which released on 27 Nov 2015. The movie is all about the abrasion and loss of self. The movie shows the journey of Ranbir Kapoor who is lost in trying to follow socially acceptable conventions of society. The box office collection of the movie was Rs. 67.26 crores

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2015)

Another movie which was in limelight even before its release was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The controversy was about the banning of Pakistani actors from Bollywood after Uri attack and public wanted Fawad Khan to be removed from the movie. A romantic Bollywood movie, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil revolved around the love triangle between Ayan, Alizeh, and Saba, with lots of love and heartbreaks. It was released on 28 Oct 2016. The movie entered the 100 crore club and earned Rs 112.48 crore

Bombay Velvet (2015)

Bombay Velvet is a movie of a person who does everything to become a ‘Big shot’. Karan Johar’s film with a central theme of love, greed, and jazz did not do well in cinemas. The movie’s collection was just Rs 23.67 crores and it was given 5.7 stars by IMDb. It was released on 15 May 2015.

Roy (2015)

Roy, starring Arjun Rampal, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Ranbir Kapoor turned out to be another disaster earning just Rs 44.52 crores. The movie was not appreciated the by the critics and audience as suggested by the IMDb rating of 3.3. It was released on 13 Feb 2015.

Overall Ranbir Kapoor’s last 5 films did average business on box-office and Sanju might be a breakthrough for him.