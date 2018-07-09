Sanju movie: Whopping Rs 10 crores? What Sanjay Dutt got for his biopic

Sanju has become the second highest grosser of 2018. The biopic of Sanjay Dutt has earned Rs 265 crore in two weeks. (Bollywood Hungama)

Sanju has become the second highest grosser of 2018. The biopic of Sanjay Dutt has earned Rs 265 crore in two weeks. The list is still led by the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Padmaavat which had collected Rs 302.15 crore. The movie has surpassed previous releases like Race 3 (Rs 166.19 crore), Baaghi 2 (Rs 164.38 crore), Raazi (Rs 123.68 crore) and Sonu Ke Titu Sweety (Rs 108.98 crore). Ranbir Kapoor has played the character of Sanjay Dutt and has been praised a lot by critics for his role in the movie. Reportedly, Dutt was paid a hefty sum for the movie. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, it has been said that he has been promised a part of the profits.

A source told Bollywood Hungama: “Sanju didn’t come for free. Sanjay Dutt’s team negotiated hard. They finally settled for an outright Rs. 9-10 crores, plus a portion of the box office profits. Only then were the film’s producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra and director Rajkumar Hirani allowed access to Sanjay Dutt’s life.”

The source added: “It was made clear from the beginning that it would be a selective bio-pic, and Rajkumar Hirani was okay with that.”

Meanwhile, recently the makers of the blockbuster movie released a six-minute video on YouTube which showed the transformation of Ranbir Kapoor for his role. The video is named as ‘Ranbir became Sanjay Dutt’.

The movie is directed by ace director Rajkumar Hirani. Sanju revolves around the troubled life of Sanjay Dutt, his relationship with father Sunil Dutt, alcoholism and drug addiction. The film also portrays Dutt’s arrest for involvement in the 1993 Bombay bomb blast and subsequent comeback in the film industry and eventual release after completing his jail term.