Sanju movie review: ‘What a masterpiece; simply extraordinary, another epic’ – Ranbir Kapoor gets praises

The Rajkumar Hirani-directed movie also stars Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal and Vicky Kaushal among others.

The much-awaited biopic of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role is all set to hit theatres on Friday. But, after the official screening was held, some bigwigs are coming out with their reviews. “What a masterpiece. Simply extraordinary. Such a pleasure to watch Ranbir effortlessly portray #Sanju on screen. Raju sir, you’ve created yet another epic. Congratulations Vidhuji, on putting together this enormous project so well.” – #BhushanKumar after watching #Sanju,” T-Series tweeted.

“Saw the most awaited film #Sanju last night. What a film. It takes you to a journey of laughter,tears, joy,melody,human relations. @RajkumarHirani excels once again. #RanbirKapoor s performance is outstanding & so are all other actors. SUPER HIT,” Raj Bansal tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, the National Commission for Women (NVW) had received a complaint against the movie Sanju for allegedly making derogatory remarks against sex workers in the film, the Commission chairperson had confirmed. The complaint, filed just two days before its release, against the film has alleged that actors Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and director Rajkumar Hirani used derogatory language against sex workers.”We have received such a complaint and we are forwarding it to the Electronic Media Monitoring Centre to take necessary action,” said NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma.

