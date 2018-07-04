Sanju movie: List of box-office records broken by Ranbir Kapoor starrer

Ranbir Kapoor in the role of Sanjay Dutt: stills from the film ”Sanju’ (Youtube)

Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Sanju’ has set the box office on fire ever since its release, creating new box office records every day. Based on the life of Bollywood’s very own ‘ Munnabhai’ Sanjay Dutt, the film portrays different shades of the controversial actor. It has garnered rave reviews from the audience and movie critics alike for Ranbir Kapoor’s acting, the storyline as well as direction. Making a biopic on a person who has always been in the public eye for scrutiny is a task in itself, but Rajkumar Hirani like always, weaved his magic on the screen, adding another super hit film to his list that includes 3 Idiots, PK and Munna Bhai series.

Sanju, which got off to a great start by earning Rs 34.75 crore on day 1 is minting money even on the weekdays. The film earned Rs 22.10 crore on Tuesday taking its overall collection to Rs 167.51 crore. “#Sanju continues its EPIC RUN… Shows INCREDIBLE TRENDING on weekdays… Eyes ₹ 200 cr+ in Week 1… Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr, Mon 25.35 cr, Tue 22.10 cr. Total: ₹ 167.51 cr. India biz… Heading for BLOCKBUSTER status. Biggest opener of 2018,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Here is the full list of box office records broken by Sanju so far:

1. Highest opening day collection of 2018

Sanju registered the highest first-day collection of Rs 34.75 crore in 2018. Previously, the record was held by Salman Khan starrer Race 3, which released on June 15 and collected Rs 29.17 crore despite receiving poor reviews from critics.

2. Highest single day for a Hindi film

The film created yet another record by raking in Rs 46.71 crore on Sunday (third day) which is the highest ever single day collection by a Hindi movie, demolishing the record previously held by Baahubali 2 (Hindi) which earned Rs 46.50 crore. Sanju achieved the feat on a non-festive weekend.

3. Highest weekend grosser of 2018

Sanjay Dutt’s story emerged as the true winner at the ticket window as the film ended up being the highest opening weekend grosser of 2018 racing ahead from the likes of Race 3, Padmaavat, Baaghi 2 and Raid. Sanju managed to earn Rs 120.06 crore on its opening weekend while Padmaavat had earned Rs 114 crore on its extended five-day weekend. Meanwhile, Race 3 had earned Rs 106.47 crore on its Eid weekend.

4. Biggest Opener for Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani

Ranbir Kapoor’s previous movies have been decent hits, despite being interesting and experimental. But, Sanju has become the biggest opener of his decade-long career and is easily being perceived as the actor’s best performance till date. Ranbir Kapoor’s highest opener so far was Besharam which released in 2013 and earned Rs 21.56 crore on the first day.

Rajkumar Hirani has time and again proved that good storyline and talented cast is what keeps the box-office ringing. The film with the earnings of Rs 34.75 crore on its first day is also the master storyteller highest opener. Before this movie, it was Aamir Khan starrer PK which minted Rs 26.63 crore on the first day.