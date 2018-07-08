Sanju Movie Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranbir Kapoor starrer is unstoppable, massive earnings continue

Sanju has received quite a handful of critics but despite numerous critical reviews, the movie is just unstoppable and is still dominating the box office.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, thie Sanjay Dutt biopic released on Friday, June 29 and ever since then, it has been creating a havoc at the box office. Apart from its collections in India, the movie is also doing good business worldwide. The first week of the movie saw a total domestic earning of Rs 202.51 cr while on the first day of its second week, it added Rs 12.50 to its collections. Seeing its current soar, this Rajkumar Hirani directorial is expected to break the records of all other Bollywood biggies’ releases this year. On its 9th day at the box office, the film earned near about Rs 17 crores, according to early estimations. However, the official figures are yet to come out.

In merely a week, the movie crossed the Rs 200-crore mark, the lifetime business of director's 3 Idiots. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh had, on Friday, tweeted that the movie has had an extraordinary first week. In his tweet, Adarash wrote, "#Sanju is 200 NOT OUT… Has an EXTRAORDINARY Week 1… Crosses *lifetime biz* of #3Idiots [? 202.47 cr] in 7 days… Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr, Mon 25.35 cr, Tue 22.10 cr, Wed 18.90 cr, Thu 16.10 cr. Total: ? 202.51 cr. India biz."

Starring other phenomenal actors like Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala, the movie has impressed the audience quite a bit and has turned out to be a major crowd-pleaser. Not just Ranbir but other actors in the film have also given mind-blowing performances, making the movie ascent furthermore. With the current rise in its collections, it is only left for one to estimate if this movie will be the highest grossing film of 2018.