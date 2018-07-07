Sanju movie box office collection day 8: Ranbir Kapoor on fire, continues to rule

Sanju made Rs 202.51 crores in its first week. (Twitter)

Sanju continued its marathon run at the box office as entered its second week. Sanju’s first week collections have surpassed what most movies make in their lifetime. Sanju made Rs 202.51 crores in its first week, earning approximately Rs 16 crores on its day 7. Day 8 was no exception to the overall phenomenal collections. The film according to estimations and occupancy rate has made approximately Rs 14 crores at the box office on Day 8.

In merely its first week, Sanju has crossed the lifetime collections of Rajkumar Hirani’s another superhit 3 idiots. The film has set records and benchmarks which will take quite some time break.

#Sanju is 200 NOT OUT… Has an EXTRAORDINARY Week 1… Crosses *lifetime biz* of #3Idiots [₹ 202.47 cr] in 7 days… Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr, Mon 25.35 cr, Tue 22.10 cr, Wed 18.90 cr, Thu 16.10 cr. Total: ₹ 202.51 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 6, 2018

After Padmaavat, Sanju is 2018’s second non-festive, non-extended weekend release to do such business. Sanju has landed in the league of all time superhits like Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Dangal and Baahubali 2. The momentum of its collection indicates that it is isn’t finished with its business either.

Collecting ₹ 200 cr+ on the first week itself on a non-Festival , non national holiday release is an UNPRECEDENTED FEAT. This is a record made by film #Sanju will not be broken for a long time.Sanju will be 2nd non-Festival ₹ 300 cr hindi film after #Padmaavat & non khans too. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) July 6, 2018

BENCHMARKS…#Baahubali2 Hindi

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 2

₹ 100 cr: Day 3

₹ 150 cr: Day 4

₹ 200 cr: Day 6#TZH

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 2

₹ 100 cr: Day 3

₹ 150 cr: Day 4

₹ 200 cr: Day 7#Sanju

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 2

₹ 100 cr: Day 3

₹ 150 cr: Day 5

₹ 200 cr: Day 7

India biz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 6, 2018

After the applauds that Ranbir have received for his portrayal in and as Sanju the makers have released a 6-minute video of the actor’s transformation into the larger than life character of Sanjay Dutt. The labour that went into the making of this character is equally getting appreciation from his fans and cinema lovers.

Ranbir Kapoor to Sanjay Dutt… The 6-minute video gives a glimpse of how Ranbir transformed into Dutt for #Sanju… The entire process was tough, but Ranbir pulled it off brilliantly… Link: https://t.co/T2bYDxoXSu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 6, 2018

Sanju is Hirani’s labour of love and continued his streak of superhit films. It also became Ranbir’s highest grossing film to date. Sanju is amongst the series of biopics that seems to have captivated the makers in Bollywood with quite a few lined up for release. It also marked the return of Manisha Koirala in Bollywood after her battle with cancer as Nargis Dutt. Sanju in Hirani’s words a story about the “father-son” relationship.

The film despite being given the tag of subtle whitewashing has made fans throng the cinema halls to see a superstar portraying another superstar. Sanju has a fleet of talented actors as an ensemble cast which includes the like of Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.