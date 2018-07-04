Sanju movie box office collection day 5: Ranbir Kapoor starrer galloping towards Rs 200 cr club

Sanju movie box office collection day 5. (Photo: Bollywood Hungama)

Sanju movie box office collection day 5: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s biopic that stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role hit the silver screen on June 29. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani and produced by Vinod Chopra, the movie is centred around the life of the Munna Bhai actor and shows the many ups and downs that he has been through his rollercoaster life. While the film managed to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in a matter of just three days, it now eyes the coveted Rs 200 crore club. According to film trade critic analyst and critic Sumit Kadel, the movie collected over rs 20 crore on Thursday, taking its overall collection till Day 5 to over Rs 60 crore.

“#Sanju Tuesday – Started with a bang, film registered 30% occupancy at morning shows. Noon shows registering approx 40% occupancy across India. Tuesday collection is marching towards ₹ 22 crs nett,” wrote Kadel on Twitter on July 3. Ramesh Bala shared the numbers of the film till day 5 and shared a post saying, “#Sanju ‘s Early Estimates for Tuesday – July 3rd #India Nett is ₹ 21.50 Crs.. 5-Days Total is around ₹ 167 Crs.. Will cross the life-time #India Biz of #Race3 today.. Will become the 2nd Highest Grossing #Bollywood movie in #India after #Padmaavat today..”

While talking about the success of the film along with that of 3 others, movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said qualitative content can turn a non-holiday week into a festival for its investors. He took to Twitter and said, “It has been proved *yet again* that timing the release of a movie during festivals / holidays does not guarantee success… If you deliver qualitative content, even a non-holiday week can turn into a festival for its investors… Examples: #Baahubali2, #SKTKS, #Raazi and #Sanju.”

Here is the day-wise collection of the film till date-

Day 1: Rs 34.75 cr

Day 2: Rs 38.60 cr

Day 3: Rs 46.71 cr

Day 4: Rs 25.35 cr

Day 5: Rs 21.50 cr

Adarsh on Tuesday had said, “Rajkumar Hirani continues to WIN HEARTS and WOO BOXOFFICE… Right from #MunnabhaiMBBS to #Sanju, the proficient storyteller’s repertoire remains unblemished… #Sanju, his fifth directorial venture, is setting new benchmarks… What next, Raju ji?” In another post, he wrote, “Too early to predict the *lifetime biz* of #Sanju… Will it surpass Hirani’s highest grosser #PK? Will it challenge #Dangal [highest *Hindi* grosser after #Baahubali2]? Much depends on how #Sanju fares in Week 2… It’s a wait-and-watch situation right now!”