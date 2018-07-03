Sanju Movie box office collection Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor starrer sets new record, continues stupendous run

Sanju is a biopic based on the roller coaster life of superstar Sanjay Dutt. (Youtube)

Sanju Movie box office collection Day 4: There seems to be absolutely no stopping for the phenomenal Sanju! The Ranbir Kapoor-Rajkumar Hirani masterpiece is breaking records with each passing day. The movie’s Monday collections made a weekday seem like a weekend. According to early estimates, the movie has made Rs 27 crores! It is said to be the highest for a non- holiday Monday, yet another feat in the movie’s massive success parade.

#Sanju ‘s Monday – July 2nd #India Nett Early Estimates around ₹ 27 Crs.. Highest for a non-holiday Monday! — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 3, 2018

The movies charm was intact on Monday, as well as his fans, thronged the cinema halls in large numbers. The movie is benefiting from the tremendous response from film critics and audiences word of mouth alike. The performance of the movie continued in its full glory as it shattered every possible expected box office collection record. What makes the success even more exceptional is the fact that these collections are without any festive weekend or extended weekend and the tickets have normal rates. The two earlier hits of 2018 – Salman Khan starrer Race 3 had an eid release while Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat saw a hike in the ticket prices. Sanju continues to be a money magnet and the weekdays are expected to continue the money minting spree it has been on.

Very #EarlyTrends suggest a MIND BOGGLING Monday BO for #Sanju … it has not just surpassed the Mon BO test with flying colours, it has SHATTERED every possible expected calculations, that too without holiday & with normal tkt rates …Bow Down ???????? #RanbirKapoor @RajkumarHirani — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) July 2, 2018

Sanju is a biopic based on the roller coaster life of superstar Sanjay Dutt. The movie tracks the highs-lows and all the controversies in Dutt’s life. Ranbir Kapoor essays the titular role of Sanjay Dutt with Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala as his parents – famous actor couple Sunil Dutt and Nargis. The film’s impressive ensemble cast also boasts of actors like Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal in important roles. Sanju released on Friday, June 29.