Sanju Movie box office collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor vs Salman Khan; check out who wins highest weekend race

Sanju Movie box office collection Day 3, Sunday: Ranbir Kapoor Sanju continues to reign on the audience’s heart as well as the box office on Day 3 of its release. The Rajkumar Hirani- directorial, which opened to a massive Rs 34.75 crore and collected Rs 38.60 crore on its second day continued to wreak havoc at the ticket window on the third Day of its release. It has now become the highest weekend opener of 2018, breaking the record held by Salman Khan Eid-release Race 3. The Sanjay Dutt biopic’s day 3 collections are simply mind-boggling as it minted a whopping 43.65 crore. With this, the movie also entered into the coveted 100-crore club of Bollywood. The collection of the movie after Sunday stands at Rs 117 crore. It is also the highest for a Hindi movie on its first weekend leaving Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai, which made Rs 115 crore, behind.

#Sanju ‘s 1st weekend All-India Nett ₹ 117 Cr will beat #TigerZindaHai ‘s ₹ 115 Cr – to become All-time No.1 Hindi Only Highest Grossing Movie in #India for 1st weekend.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 1, 2018

The stupendous reviews from film critics as well as audience alongside the massive fan following of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt seem to have ensured a record-breaking collection for the movie.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has called the movie a masterpiece and its director Rajkumar Hirani as a master storyteller. He has further called both the “R’s” as the biggest beneficiaries of this movie. Rajkumar Hirani has cemented and consolidated his position with yet another smashing hit and Ranbir Kapoor who was in need of a super hit movie and is back with vengeance, read one of his tweets.

The two Rs – Rajkumar Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor – are the biggest beneficiaries from #Sanju… Hirani has consolidated and cemented his status with yet another SMASH HIT… Ranbir needed a Hit, the massive BO numbers to bring him back and yes, he’s back with a vengeance. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 1, 2018

While Rajkumar Hirani is known to be the sure shot hit formula of Hindi Cinema, it was Ranbir Kapoor whose last super hit was Ye Jawani Hai Deewani around 5 years ago. His last few releases like Besharam, Jagga Jasoos and Bombay Velvet couldn’t gather footfalls in the cinema halls and tanked at the box office. Sanju is the widest release for both Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani with 4000 screens across India. It is also the second highest screen count for any film of 2018 after Race 3, which had 4400 screens.

#Sanju screen count…

India: 4000 [second highest screen count of 2018, after #Race3]

Overseas: 1300+ [releasing in more than 65 countries]

Worldwide total: 5300+ screens

Note: Widest release of Ranbir Kapoor and director Rajkumar Hirani. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 28, 2018

Sanju is a biopic made on Bollywood star’s Sanjay Dutt’s life and stars Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role. It also has an impressive ensemble cast of Manish Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal and Sonam Kapoor in various roles. The film released on Friday, June 29.