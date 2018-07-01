Sanju movie Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranbir Kapoor starrer continues to roar, earns this much

Sanju movie Box Office Collection Day 2: While Sanju is Ranbir’s first movie to have got such a gigantic reception at the box office, the film is also the director’s top opener. (Twitter)

Sanju movie Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju continued its whooping earnings even on the second day of its release at the Box Office. So far, this Sanjay Dutt biopic has broken the records held by Salman Khan’s Race 3 and has become the biggest opener of 2018. Collecting Rs 34.75 crore on its first day at the Box Office, the film surpassed the opening day collections of all of Ranbir’s previous releases. The second-day collections of the movie are estimated to about Rs 39 crore, however, no official confirmation has been made yet. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala wrote on this official Twitter handle, “Jus In: Early estimates for #Sanju – today – Day 2 #India Nett ₹ 39 Crs.. HUGE!” With its clear run at the Box Office, Sanju is expected to emerge as Ranbir Kapoor’s highest grossing film as well.

According to Film and Trade Business Analyst, Girish Johar, Sanju is certain to surpass the Rs 100 crore mark in its first weekend at the Box Office. On his official Twitter handle, Johar wrote, “With a Phenomenal Start #Sanju is certain to cross 100crs & more in its 1st wknd at the BO … non holiday non festive … just sheer BRILLIANCE ! #RanbirKapoor @SirPareshRawal @vickykaushal09 @RajkumarHirani @mkoirala @AnushkaSharma @deespeak @sonamakapoor”. Despite being a non-holiday release, the film has made a roaring beginning. It is only exciting to estimate what’s on the card for this Rajkumar Hirani directorial.

Despite a huge start #EarlyTrends suggest jump in Sat BO for #Sanju ….. Gooood ???????????????? — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) June 30, 2018

Do watch #Sanju for its love, warmth, emotions, care, trauma & specially how #RanbirKapoor transforms himself into @duttsanjay with sheer BRILLIANCE… & with this he further strengthens his hold as a SUPERSTAR ! End Credits Song is very good too ! ????

???????????????????????????????????????????????????????? — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) June 30, 2018

Backed superbly by @AnushkaSharma @mkoirala @sonamakapoor @jimSarbh …this is one surely winning team #Sanju …wins hearts & at box office too !!! #KarHarMaidanFateh is superb & music fits quite well too. Though one blockbuster song is missing — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) June 30, 2018

Film making is a team effort & #Sanju proves just that ! Towering performances by #RanbirKapoor @SirPareshRawal @vickykaushal09. With @RajkumarHirani as the captain…this one hits the right chord and how! These are 4 BRILLIANT pillars who will make u cry, smile, laugh & clap too — Girish Johar (@girishjohar) June 30, 2018

A movie based on the real-life story of Bollywood Actor Sanjay Dutt, Sanju has been directed by none other than Rajkumar Hirani. His last directorial, PK starring Aamir Khan, had opened with nearly Rs 26 crore at the Box Office. While Sanju is Ranbir’s first movie to have got such a gigantic reception at the box office, the film is also the director’s top opener.

Starring other Bollywood actors like Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Boman Irani and Jim Sarbh, the movie released on Friday, June 29.