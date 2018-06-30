Sanju movie box-office collection day 1: Record-breaking start for Ranbir Kapoor starrer

Sanju movie box-office collection day 1: The Ranbir Kapoor starrer’s box-office collection has turned out to be exactly like the movie’s reviews – Outstanding! The much-awaited biopic of Sanjay Dutt surpassed what was expected and predicted as its first-day collection. Sanju has got the biggest opening on 2018 leaving behind the record set by Salman Khan starrer Race 3. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala, in a tweet on Saturday morning, revealed that the film’s collection stands at over Rs 32 crore. “#Sanju takes the Biggest Day 1 Opening for a Movie in #India in 2018.. Early Estimates are ₹ 32 Cr+ NBOC..,” he tweeted. The official numbers are yet to be out.

#Sanju takes the Biggest Day 1 Opening for a Movie in #India in 2018.. Early Estimates are ₹ 32 Cr+ NBOC.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 30, 2018

Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of the bad boy of Bollywood Sanjay Dutt in a film helmed by the sure shot success formula of Bollywood, Rajkumar Hirani. No matter how uncertain every Friday in the Hindi film industry is, a Rajkumar Hirani film never fails to connect with the audience. Sanju is Hirani’s labor of love, it has a story, a star who perfectly fits the story and everything that makes a film legendary and a box office success.

The film has received rave reviews and appreciation from cinema-goers as well Industry experts and critics. Famous Trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a tweet described the film as a masterpiece. He called it compelling, emotional, engaging and powerful. Appreciating Rajkumar Hirani for the master storyteller that he is and declaring it as a monstrous hit even before the film reaches its second day.

Ranbir Kapoor is the superstar of his generation but his last few releases like Jagga Jasoos, Roy and Bombay Velvet failed to attract footfalls to the Cinema Halls, Sanju will be one of his career best and take it to further new heights. The actor’s last big hit was Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani which was five years ago.