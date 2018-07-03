Sanju movie: 5 aspects of Sanjay Dutt’s life that remained untouched in Rajkumar Hirani directorial

The life of Bollywood’s controversy child, Sanjay Dutt was never short of material for a movie script. (IE)

Sanju has struck gold at the box office and has shown no signs of slowing down. The film was helmed by Rajkumar Hirani – touted as one of the most successful directors of Bollywood who also happens to be a close friend of Sanju Dutt. Sanju is amongst those films who made headlines even before they were officially announced. The life of Bollywood’s controversy child, Sanjay Dutt was never short of material for a movie script. It had everything that could intrigue anybody and it was just a matter of time till it came on the silver screen. However, there were always doubts whether the filmmakers will take up all those chapters or not.

There is no doubt that Rajkumar Hirani has done a brilliant job with the film showing Sanjay Dutt’s addiction to drugs and his time in the jail. But, there are few aspects that still remain untouched, leaving a sense of disappointment.

Here are 5 aspects of Sanjay Dutt’s life that remained untouched in Sanju movie:

1. Stint with Samajwadi Party

Sanjay Dutt’s father and late actor Sunil Dutt were a Congress MP for five terms. He also served as a Congress minister in the Manmohan Singh government. He was as successful a politician as he was an actor. Sunil Dutt’s loyalties lied towards India’s grand old party. Sanjay’s sister Priya Dutt is also an active Congress member and has fought and won in the 2009 general elections too.

Despite such strong alliance with a national party what became a controversy was Sanjay Dutt’s stint with the Samajwadi Party. After the 2009 general elections, Sanjay Dutt was inducted into the Samajwadi party at the behest of his then close friend Amar Singh. He has famously admitted the reasons for his aversions from the Congress parties, openly telling about the incidents when his father was made to wait for three hours by Sharad Pawar and admission of Sanjay Nirupam despite his father not agreeing with it. He has gone on to blame the party for his father’s death. It is strange that such an important aspect of the actor’s life didn’t find a place in the plot.

2. First two marriages

The movie has instances showing Sanjay’s flamboyance and also has a good amount of scenes portraying his family life with wife Maanyata and his two kids. But the movie doesn’t touch upon the famous star’s two failed marriages. The actor’s first two marriages didn’t end the way he would have wanted them to and the audience was eager to find out what conspired but to their disappointment, there is no mention of them.

Sanjay’s first wife was Richa Sharma who was also an actress and was launched by none other than veteran actor Dev Anand. She, unfortunately, died of a brain tumour. There were reports claiming that Sanjay Dutt’s rumoured affair with Madhuri Dixit was one the causes of the marriage falling apart.

Also, his second marriage with Rhea Pillai and her infamous affair out of wedlock with Leander Paes, with whom she had a daughter too was the fodder for gossip for the media for years. The actor is also known to have a strained relationship with his elder daughter, Trishala Dutt from his first marriage. All this is missing from the plot and one does wonder why!

3. Friendship with Sanjay Gupta

Sanjay Dutt is known to be extremely close to Rajkumar Hirani but before this friendship, there was another director the actor was known to be best friends with. Yes, the director of his various hit films – Sanjay Gupta.

Gupta had revived Dutt’s career with films like Aatish, Kaante, Musafir and Zinda after he came out of jail. He made Dutt the stylish star he came to be known as. It would have been interesting to know what conspired between the two that the thick as thieves pals’ 20-year-old friendship went kaput just like that.

Gupta in an interview told how Dutt’s then manager Dharam Oberoi was the reason for the misunderstandings, rift and the ending fallout between the two. The fallout seems to have impacted Gupta so much that it took six years for him to come back to the movie world.

4.Connection with underworld

Sanju deals with Sanjay Dutt’s involvement in the Mumbai blasts but it completely sidelines his involvement with the underworld. (IE)

Sanju deals with Sanjay Dutt’s involvement in the Mumbai blasts but it completely sidelines his involvement with the underworld – how it conspired, his links with mafia’s in Dubai. His conversation with underworld Don Chhota Shakeel was one of the biggest controversies of his life. He in his confessions in the Mumbai blasts admitted having taken a supply of guns from Abu Salem.

There was also a famous controversy of Abu Salem and Chhota Shakeel and their famous links with Sanjay Dutt. It is said that Salem even hatched a plan to kill Dutt. Also, Dutt’s fascination with guns was quite known. Before the AK-56 there was licenced pistol that was found at his house. He had reportedly fired shots at his bungalow at pali hill and have broken glass ceilings and windows. However, none of this found a place in the biopic.

5. Wish to buy a ranch in Texas

Dutt’s affair with drugs make for a significant part of the film but it doesn’t really mention how it changed him. He was in a rehab in the US when he met his first wife Richa Sharma. It is believed that it had made Sanjay Dutt a new man. He confessed on Simi Garewal’s chat show, Rendezvous that he never wanted to come back to India and planned to buy a ranch in Texas and settle peacefully. It was his father who asked him to stay for a year in India and if he still fails to feel at ease, he can permanently move to the US. As destiny had it, it never happened.

The rich and famous’s life often are a subject of interest and intrigue for the general public. Sanjay Dutt’s was even more intriguing because of the varied genres of controversies that prevailed time and again. The film misses some very interesting and very important subplots that had led to some very famous stories of Dutt’s life.