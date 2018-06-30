Sanju leaked online: Noida man arrested for selling pirated version for Rs 10

The accused identified as Sumit Kumar reportedly downloaded many films from various websites, selling them for just Rs 10-20. (Representative Image: Reuters)

A Noida based 25-year-old man was arrested on June 29 for selling a pirated version of the newly released Sanjay Dutt biopic – Sanju. The accused identified as Sumit Kumar reportedly downloaded many films from various websites, selling them for just Rs 10-20. The incident was brought to the notice when T-series management filed a complaint against the accused who have been indulging in such activities on many occasions. The police then looked into the matter and arrested the accused Sumit from his makeshift shop.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Sanju’ has been creating constant buzz on the social media ever since its release with fans, film fraternity and critics lauding the performance of the whole team. However, the most awaited biopic of the year could not evade the bug of piracy.

Many unscrupulous buyers had been sneaking around to get a pirated copy or hidden version of the film. A pirated copy of the film was available on the day of opening itself, with many social media users sharing the torrent download link.

A raid was conducted at Sumit’s shop from where memory card, a pen drive and a soft copy of Sanju movie have been found. The accused had been sent into judicial custody. An officer at Noida phase III police station told FinancialExpress.com that Sumit was arrested under copyright violation act from Chotpur colony.

The Rajkumar Hirani directorial stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma and Dia Mirza and is being screened in more than 5000 screens across the globe. The film is expected to do well on box-office despite getting leaked with fans and film enthusiasts keen on enjoying Ranbir’s brilliant performance on theatre screens.

Sanju got a massive opening on day 1 and ended up earning more than Rs 34 crore breaking the first-day collection of Salman Khan starrer Race 3.