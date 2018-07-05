Sanju effect: Ranbir Kapoor starrer’s marathon run at box office set to impact Soorma, Dhadak

It will be interesting to see if Dhadak, Soorma and other movies of this month will be able to stand against the mighty Sanju.

Sanju, the biopic based on Sanjay Dutt’s life starring Ranbir Kapoor had started making the headlines even before it was officially announced. This Rajkumar Hirani directorial turned out to be a money churner at the box office. Breaking several box office records and with a fantastic fleet of appreciation as well as word of mouth, the film has earned over Rs 185 in crore in just 6 days and should go past Rs 200 cr mark in its first week itself. The movie did such a phenomenal business on weekdays which most films fail to do even on weekends.

But, Sanju’s gain seems to be the loss for many, as filmmakers are worried about the business of their upcoming releases. Sanju has given distributors and Exhibitors tremendous numbers and they would definitely like to cash on it for some time.

Even though there is no big movie lined up for this weekend, a section of the moviegoers was eagerly waiting for the star-studded ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado’ and Wes Anderson’s highly-rated ‘Isle Of Dogs’. However, if the reports are to be believed both these movies are failing to find the screens in India.

Film and Trade Business Analyst Girish Johar told Financial Express Online that even though Isle of dogs is not a very big film, Sicario may have gone ahead with the release. “Isle of dogs is not a very big film amongst the Indian audience, Sicario may have gone ahead with it, but I doubt that because those are anyway small films for an English market. It would have been likely if it had it been an Avengers: Infinity War or a Jurassic Park or a decent English film dubbed in Hindi. These are selected films for a selected market,” he said.

The bigger threat is faced by Diljit Dosanjh starrer ‘Soorma’ which is set to release next week on July 13 and Ishaan Khatter and Jahnvi Kapoor starrer ‘Dhadak’ which is set to release a week later. While ‘Soorma’ is another biopic made on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh, ‘Dhadak’ is a remake of ‘Sairat’. It won’t be a surprise if the makers of both these films consider postponing the release.

Johar, however, believes that it won’t a feasible option. “Yes, these movies would be affected to some percentage, with a larger effect on Soorma than Dhadak but moving the release date won’t be feasible as both the films have started with their promotions. Going ahead with the postponing of release date seems unlikely as the second half of the year is packed. They’ll have to find a new release date which I don’t think practically is possible,” he added.

Dhadak marks the debut of Janhvi Kapor, late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor’s daughter and has been creating a lot of buzz. It will be interesting to see if Dhadak, Soorma and other movies of this month will be able to stand against the mighty Sanju. Till then, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer is likely to rule the box-office.