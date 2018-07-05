Sanju box office collection day 6: Check if Ranbir Kapoor starrer enters Rs 200 cr club

Sanju box office collections ensure the film’s entry in all time superhits of Hindi Cinema. (Twitter)

Sanju box office collections prove that Ranbir Kapoor starrer has become the unstoppable money minting machine at the box office. The film which released on Friday, July 29 opened to a bumper start and is on a record-breaking spree since then. The film has made weekdays seem like weekends with its epic run. The film has made 167.51 crores so far and is racing to enter the 200 crore club. On its sixth Day, the film earned approximately 20 crores taking the total to an estimated 187.51 crores. The film has successfully surpassed Race 3 which was recently released. This biopic had the biggest non-holiday opening, a feat previous my achieved by the multilingual magnum opus of S.S Rajamouli – Baahubali.

Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju is his first attempt at a biopic and he proved why he is one of the most successful directors of Bollywood. Hirani’s films be it Munnabhai MBBS, PK or 3 Idiots have tasted commercial as well as critical success. The film received immense appreciation from critics and audiences alike. Hirani and Ranbir Kapoor fans thronged the cinema halls to witness the masterpiece of the actor-director. The film also gave a new life to Ranbir Kapoor’s career as the actor had quite a dry run at the box office with his previous releases like Bombay Velvet, Besharam and Jagga Jasoos. Sanju is Ranbir’s highest grossing film till date, surpassing his last superhit film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’s lifetime collection.

Rajkumar Hirani also thanked his fans in a Facebook post for the love and support that they had showered on Sanju and for not watching the pirated version of the movie which has been doing the rounds on the internet.

Rajkumar Hirani thanked his fans for their love and support. (facebook)

The makers recently celebrated its success with a success party where all the members of the Sanju team were present. Sanju is the story based on actor Sanjay Dutt’s life, the film grapples with his relationship with his father, actor-politician Sunil Dutt, his drug addiction and his stint in jail. The film stars actors Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Vicky Kaushal in key roles.