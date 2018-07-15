Sanju Box Office collection: Ranbir Kapoor starrer crosses another milestone!

Sanju has made numerous benchmarks in just 16 days of its release. It earned Rs 50 Crore by day 2 and Rs 100 Crore by day 3.

Actor Sanjay Dutt’s biopic ‘Sanju’ starring Ranbir Kapoor is busy creating milestones! On the third Saturday of its release, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial has finally booked its spot in the Rs 300 Crore club! The film has been garnering praise from all quarters because of performances and powerful direction. What makes it more commendable is the fact that Sanju, despite being a non-holiday, non-festival release has managed to achieve this feat. “Non-holiday… Non-festival release… #Sanju crosses ? 300 cr mark… Now eyeing the *lifetime biz* of #BajrangiBhaijaan, #TigerZindaHai and #PK… Nett BOC… India biz… ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER”, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Sunday.

Non-holiday… Non-festival release… #Sanju crosses ₹ 300 cr mark… Now eyeing the *lifetime biz* of #BajrangiBhaijaan, #TigerZindaHai and #PK… Nett BOC… India biz… ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 15, 2018

Sanju is now the second 2018 release after Padmaavat to enter Rs 300 Crore club. The film is now eyeing the lifetime business of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tiger Zinda Hai and PK. The other films in the Rs 300 Crore club are Sultan and Dangal. “? 300 cr Club and its members…

#PK [2014] #BajrangiBhaijaan [2015] #Sultan [2016] #Dangal [2016] #TigerZindaHai [2017] #Padmaavat [2018] #Sanju [2018]

NOTE: #Baahubali2 [Hindi; 2017] is the ONLY film in ? 500 cr Club. NettBOC. India biz., added Adarsh.

Sanju has made numerous benchmarks in just 16 days of its release. It earned Rs 50 Crore by day 2 and Rs 100 Crore by day 3. On day 7, it had grossed Rs 200 Crore on the domestic box office. On day 16, it finally became a part of Rs 300 Crore club.

#Sanju benchmarks…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 2

₹ 100 cr: Day 3

₹ 150 cr: Day 5

₹ 200 cr: Day 7

₹ 250 cr: Day 10

₹ 300 cr: Day 16

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 15, 2018

Meanwhile, on July 13, the Sanjay Dutt biopic crossed the Rs 500-crore mark worldwide. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: “#Sanju continues its DREAM RUN… Crosses ? 500 cr mark worldwide [Gross BOC] after Week 2… Breakup: India Nett BOC: ? 295.18 cr, India Gross BOC: ? 378.43 cr, Overseas Gross BOC: ? 122 cr, Worldwide Gross total: ? 500.43 cr.”

Sanju also stars Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Jim Sarbh among others. The movie revolves around the highs and lows of Sanjay Dutt’s life. The film also portrays his arrest for involvement in the 1993 Bombay bombings and subsequent comeback in the film industry, and eventual release after completing his jail term.