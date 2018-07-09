Sanju box office collection: OUTSTANDING! Ranbir Kapoor movie is literally minting money – Check its earnings

Sanju box office collection: Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt is literally minting money at the box office ever since its release at the silver screen last month. (Bollywood Hungama)

Sanju box office collection: Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt is literally minting money at the box office ever since its release at the silver screen last month. The biopic has set multiple benchmarks in two weeks. The movie has earned a total collection of Rs 265.48 crore so far. Tade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Sanju continues its REMARKABLE RUN… A SUPER-STRONG Weekend 2 adds to the MASSIVE TOTAL… Crosses ₹ 250 cr… Speeding towards ₹ 300 cr… [Week 2] Fri 12.90 cr, Sat 22.02 cr, Sun 28.05 cr. Total: ₹ 265.48 cr. India biz… O-U-T-S-T-A-N-D-I-N-G!” This has made the Rajkumar Hirani directed-film the second highest grosser of 2018.

#Sanju continues its REMARKABLE RUN… A SUPER-STRONG Weekend 2 adds to the MASSIVE TOTAL… Crosses ₹ 250 cr… Speeding towards ₹ 300 cr… [Week 2] Fri 12.90 cr, Sat 22.02 cr, Sun 28.05 cr. Total: ₹ 265.48 cr. India biz… O-U-T-S-T-A-N-D-I-N-G! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 9, 2018

The list is still led by the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Padmaavat which had collected Rs 302.15 crore. The movie has surpassed previous releases like Race 3 (Rs 166.19 crore), Baaghi 2 (Rs 164.38 crore), Raazi (Rs 123.68 crore) and Sonu Ke Titu Sweety (Rs 108.98 crore).

Adarsh also gave the break-up of the box office collection of week one and two of Sanju. He tweeted: “Sanju biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹ 202.51 cr Weekend 2: ₹ 62.97 cr Total: ₹ 265.48 cr India biz. BLOCKBUSTER.”

The film is a biopic of Superstar Sanjay Dutt’s life and ups and downs the actor faced. It deals with his battle with drugs and the relationship he shared with his father, late actor-politician Sunil Dutt. It has Ranbir Kapoor essaying the titular role and also an impressive ensemble cast of Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in various roles.

The film also portrays his arrest for involvement in the 1993 Bombay bombings and subsequent comeback in the film industry, and eventual release after completing his jail term.

With the first Sunday earnings of Rs 46.71 crore, Sanju also made it to the highest single day collection for any Bollywood film ever. Earlier, Baahubali The Conclusion had collected Rs 46.50 crore and held the record.