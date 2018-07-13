Sanju box office collection: Massive record of Rs 500 crore! Ranbir Kapoor starrer creates big record

Sanju box office collection: The biopic nears Rs 300 crore mark. (Bollywood Hungama)

Sanju box office collection: Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor has achieved a big feat. The Sanjay Dutt biopic has crossed the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide. The total gross of the movie is now Rs 500.43 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on his official Twitter account tweeted: “#Sanju continues its DREAM RUN… Crosses ₹ 500 cr mark worldwide [Gross BOC] after Week 2… Breakup: India Nett BOC: ₹ 295.18 cr, India Gross BOC: ₹ 378.43 cr, Overseas Gross BOC: ₹ 122 cr, Worldwide Gross total: ₹ 500.43 cr.”

#Sanju continues its DREAM RUN… Crosses ₹ 500 cr mark worldwide [Gross BOC] after Week 2… Breakup:

India Nett BOC: ₹ 295.18 cr

India Gross BOC: ₹ 378.43 cr

Overseas Gross BOC: ₹ 122 cr

Worldwide Gross total: ₹ 500.43 cr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 13, 2018

Sanju is also nearing the Rs 300 crore-mark in its India box office collection. The current gross is of Rs 298.15 crore. Adarsh tweeted: “#Sanju biz at a glance… Week 1: ₹ 202.51 cr Week 2: ₹ 92.67 cr Total: ₹ 295.18 cr India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER.”

#Sanju biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 202.51 cr

Week 2: ₹ 92.67 cr

Total: ₹ 295.18 cr

India biz.

ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 13, 2018

Sanju also stars Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Jim Sarbh among others.

Sanju is also the second highest grosser of 2018. The list is still led by the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Padmaavat which had collected Rs 302.15 crore. The movie has surpassed previous releases like Race 3 (Rs 166.19 crore), Baaghi 2 (Rs 164.38 crore), Raazi (Rs 123.68 crore) and Sonu Ke Titu Sweety (Rs 108.98 crore).

The movie revolves around the highs and lows of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt’s life. The film also portrays his arrest for involvement in the 1993 Bombay bombings and subsequent comeback in the film industry, and eventual release after completing his jail term.

On one hand, reportedly many have criticised Rajkumar Hirani for trying to whitewash Dutt’s disputed past via Sanju, while on the other hand, a lot of people have taken embraced the movie in a positive way.

With the first Sunday earnings of Rs 46.71 crore, Sanju also made it to the highest single day collection for any Bollywood film ever. Earlier, Baahubali The Conclusion had collected Rs 46.50 crore and held the record.