Sanju box office collection: Here is what the grand success of Ranbir Kapoor starrer tells us

Impressive success of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju on the box office.

Sanju box office collection: With the impressive success of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju on the box office, it’s been proved again that ‘content is king’. Famous film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to note that if you deliver qualitative content, even a non-holiday week can turn into a festival for its investors. He cited examples of Sanju, Baahubali, Raazi and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. These films did a business at box-office, that too without any holiday, extended weekend or festive season.

Taran Adarsh tweeted, “It has been proved *yet again* that timing the release of a movie during festivals/holidays does not guarantee success… If you deliver qualitative content, even a non-holiday week can turn into a festival for its investors… Examples: #Baahubali2, #SKTKS, #Raazi and #Sanju.”

Meanwhile, Adarsh also shared the box office collection details of Sanju. He shared figures from Friday to Tuesday (July3). Describing its box office success as the epic run! He tweeted, “#Sanju continues its EPIC RUN… Shows INCREDIBLE TRENDING on weekdays… Eyes ? 200 cr+ in Week 1… Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr, Mon 25.35 cr, Tue 22.10 cr. Total: ? 167.51 cr. India biz… Heading for BLOCKBUSTER status.”

Film Sanju is a biopic of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir Kapoor has played the role of Dutt in the movie. The movie is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film revolves around the life of Sanjay Dutt, his relationship with his father Sunil Dutt, and how he descended into alcoholism and drug addiction. The film also portrays his arrest for involvement in the 1993 Bombay bombings and subsequent comeback in the film industry, and eventual release after completing his jail term.