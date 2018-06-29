Sanju box office collection: ‘Distributors should start celebrating’

“Film is reporting many housefull shows across India.” (Twitter)

Sanju box office collection: Finally, the Sanjay Dutt’s biopic featuring Ranbir Kapoor is out in theatres now. Sanju, directed by Raj Kumar Hirani, is getting awesome reviews from various critics. Now, all eyes are set on Sanju’s box-office collection. According to film trade analyst and movie critic Sumit Kadel, “Noon-Matnee shows is a RIOT at the box office. Film is reporting many housefull shows across India; Sanju distributors should start celebrating now.” Sumit Kadel tweeted, “#Sanju Noon-Matnee shows is a RIOT at the box office. Film is reporting many housefull shows across India, on average film is registering colossal 75-80% occupancy.” In another tweeted, Sumit Kadel added, “When a movie makes audience cry then the distributors laugh all the way to the bank.. #Sanju distributors should start celebrating now. Audience word of mouth is PHENOMENAL. Ghapa ghap paise chappenge ..”

#Sanju Noon-Matnee shows is a RIOT at the box office. Film is reporting many housefull shows across India, on average film is registering colossal 75-80% occupancy. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 29, 2018

When a movie makes audience cry then the distributors laugh all the way to the bank.. #Sanju distributors should start celebrating now. Audience word of mouth is PHENOMENAL. Ghapa ghap paise chappenge .. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 29, 2018

The first look and teaser of Sanjay Dutt’s much-awaited biopic had taken people by surprise due to Ranbir Kapoor’s five iconic looks.

Also starring Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal and Vicky Kaushal among others, the film hit theatres on June 29.

According to a review by news agency IANS, Sanju is a heart-warming tale. It’s been brilliantly portrayed. IANS has given **** rating.

“Actor Sanjay Dutt’s life may have been an open book, yet Director Raj Kumar Hirani’s “Sanju” gives you a peek into Sanjay Dutt’s life with an honesty that instantly touches your heart. Sans any gimmicks, Hindi film tropes and unnecessary drama, Hirani lays bare the actor’s life, recounting each milestone of his turbulent and tumultuous life,” the review said.