Sanju Box office collection Day 7: Ranbir Kapoor makes grand entry in coveted Rs 200 crore club

Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju proves that content is king as it continues its stupendous run at the box office. The film is going strong even after a week of its release and has made 186.41 crores in 6 days. Day 7 of its run wasn’t any less enthralling. On Day 7, the film grossed approximately 12 crores which helped the film sail into the prestigious 200-crore club. This also marks Ranbir’s entry into the Rs 200 crore club.

Sanju is being acclaimed as Ranbir’s breakthrough as the film has garnered immense appreciation and accolades for the actor. Critics and audiences have called it as one of his best performances till date. Ranbir Kapoor’s career has been renewed with this super hit and has become his highest-grossing film till date.

The film gave birth to another superhit director-actor collaboration in Ranbir Kapoor and Rajkumar Hirani. The film has set many benchmarks and has broken many previous box office records. The Ranbir Kapoor starrers’s 5-day collection is equal to the total collection of Salman Khan starrer Race 3. The film also proved that a film doesn’t need a festival or an extended weekend to become a success. It joins the likes of Baahubali, Raazi and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and becomes superhit regardless of the timing.

The film is a biopic made on the love story of Superstar Sanjay Dutt’s turmoiled life. It deals with his battle with drugs and the relationship he shared with his father, late actor-politician Sunil Dutt. It has Ranbir Kapoor essaying the titular role and also an impressive ensemble cast of Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in various roles.