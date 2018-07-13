Sanju box office collection Day 14: Ranbir Kapoor blockbuster inches away from Rs 300-crore mark, makes this big amount in 2 weeks

Sanju is a biopic depicting the turmoiled life of actor Sanjay Dutt. (Twitter)

Sanju had a blockbuster opening at the box office and has minted money in heaps since its release. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial passed through its second week on an equally impressive note. After the decline in usual footfalls, it still managed to pull crowds. The movie’s tremendous success has earned it the tag of the 9th highest grossing film ever. It achieved a number of feats during its successful run that will surely take some time to break.

The film on its second Thursday managed to make Rs 5.50 crores and took the 2-week total box office collection to Rs 294.88 crores. The film is quite close to entering the coveted 300 crore club.

The Ranbir Kapoor starrer maintained its winning streak and will be faced with two new Hindi releases – Soorma and Dhadak besides Hollywood sci-fi and much awaited Ant-Man and the Wasp. Sanju is expected to take two more days to reach the Rs 300 crore mark.

The film surpassed the expected collections by a stunning margin. It garnered immense appreciation from film critics and audiences alike. Ranbir’s terrific performance is sure to fetch him all the accolades this year.

Sanju is a biopic depicting the turmoiled life of actor Sanjay Dutt. Dutt’s life has always been worthy of a film script given the amount of high voltage drama that it has. His friend and director Rajkumar Hirani decided to present it on the silver screen after Dutt was convicted under the Arms Act. The film tracks his turmoiled life – his phase of a drug addict and the chapter of the Mumbai blasts.

The film’s treatment as a biopic has received mixed reviews with many calling it a whitewashing of Dutt’s image. What, however, impressed the audience most was the portrayal of his relationship with his father, actor-politician Sunil Dutt, played by Paresh Rawal and the story of a rock solid friendship with his friend Kamlesh Kapasi.

Besides Ranbir Kapoor, the film stars actors Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal and Dia Mirza.