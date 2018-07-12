Sanju box office collection Day 13: No stopping this Ranbir Kapoor starrer, film continues to pull crowds in second week too

Sanju has been on a record-breaking spree ever since it hit the screens. (Twitter)

Sanju on Day 13 of its release has still managed to pull crowds to theatres. The box office collection of the Rajkumar Hirani directorial and Ranbir Kapoor starrer was around Rs 6.70 crores on its second Wednesday, taking the total to Rs 289.38 crores. The earning sets the film into the club of the highest grossing Hindi films ever and the 9th highest grosser of all time. Sanju has been on a record-breaking spree ever since it hit the screens. The film garnered immense appreciation from critics and audiences alike. The film did see a drop in business but given the fact that it is the second week of the film, its run at the box office is worthy of appreciation.

Sanju is director Hirani’s latest offering of his brilliant direction. He has proved yet again why he is the most successful director of his time. Sanju kicked off with a bumper start as expected. Its success also accelerated due to the superstar factor of Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor. Both have a plethora of die-hard fans who were bound to witness the combination of deadly duo. The film emerged as the highest earner of the first half of the year.

Sanju is a biopic based on the troubled childhood of Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt and the numerous controversies that surrounded his life. It specifically deals with his drug addiction and his court case after the Mumbai blasts. The film has a wide range of emotions from Dutt’s friendship to his heartwarming relationship with his father, actor-politician Sunil Dutt.

The film also marked the return of Manisha Koirala in mainstream Hindi cinema after her battle with cancer. It also has some phenomenal performances by Paresh Rawal and Vicky Kaushal. The film boasts of a brilliant ensemble cast with Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh and Dia Mirza playing various characters.