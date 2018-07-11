Sanju box office collection Day 12: Ranbir Kapoor starrer remains steady, set to cross 300 cr mark

The biopic is a journey of Dutt’s turmoiled life. (Twitter)

Sanju’s undisputed run at the box office continues in its second week as well. The film did decent business on its second Tuesday and is very close to entering the coveted Rs 300 crore club. The film which has been breaking and making records since the first day of its release has earned the status of an all-time blockbuster. It made an estimated Rs 8.40 crores on its 2nd Tuesday taking the total to Rs 283.18 crores after 12 days.

It has become 9th highest grossing Hindi film. The total box office collection of the movie has been beyond the expectations and assumptions of trade analysts. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer and Rajkumar Hirani directorial was released amidst huge fanfare and excitement.

This film is the director-actor duo’s first collaboration. Hirani who is known to be the most successful director of Bollywood has surpassed the movie collections of all his previous films with Sanju. The film is based on Hirani’s close friend and Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt.

The biopic is a journey of Dutt’s turmoiled life, it deals with a few chapters of his life, his stint in jail and addiction to drugs. The film which stars many seasoned actors like Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala has been garnering rave reviews for its performances. Critics and audience have called it Ranbir Kapoor’s best performance so far. It also has been criticised for being a sort of PR agenda for Dutt but that has failed to affect its marathon run. Sanju has an ensemble cast which also includes Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Jim Sarbh and Vicky Kaushal.