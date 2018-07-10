Sanju box office collection Day 11: Ranbir Kapoor starrer inches away from Rs 300 crore club

It has broken all possible box office records and has set numerous benchmarks. (Twitter)

Sanju after its bumper 1st-week box office collection is steadily making its way into the Rs 300 crore club. The magic that Sanju has been spinning has earned the movie a coveted place in the Hindi blockbuster’s list of all time. The Rajkumar Hirani starrer entered the Rs 200 crore club in its very first week and has minted Rs 265.48 crores in 10 days. The film on Day 11 made approx 9-10 crores and crossed the Rs 270 crore mark smoothly.

#Sanju Second Monday- ₹ 9.25 cr approx. Total- ₹ 274.50 cr nett. ALL TIME BlOCKBUSTER https://t.co/lpRnszY9qc — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) July 10, 2018

The film has now become the 9th highest grossing Hindi film. It has broken all possible box office records and has set numerous benchmarks. The film made Rs 50 crores by its second day and went past the Rs 100 crore mark on its third. By the end of 5th day, it had earned Rs 150 crores and Rs 200 crores at the end of the first week.

#Sanju biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 202.51 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 62.97 cr

Total: ₹ 265.48 cr

India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER.#Sanju benchmarks…

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 2

₹ 100 cr: Day 3

₹ 150 cr: Day 5

₹ 200 cr: Day 7

₹ 250 cr: Day 10

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 9, 2018

The film was expected to do good business at the box office, given the Rajkumar Hirani factor, who is known as Bollywood’s hit formula with a stunning 100% success rate. The film also cemented Ranbir Kapoor’s re-entry in the blockbuster actor’s list as the latter was seeing a dry phase with a string of flops.

Sanju is based on actor Sanjay Dutt’s turmoiled life, his stint with drugs and his relationship with his actor-politician father Sunil Dutt. It also portrays Dutt’s friendship with his non-industry friend Paresh Ghelani. Paresh has recently written a note about Dutt on his Facebook account and Dutt showed his love and gratitude for his longtime friend in a tweet. Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Kamlesh Kapasi or Kamli in the film, portraying reel life Paresh Ghelani. His role is said to be an amalgamation of Dutt’s few close friends.

You are the pillar of my strength. Thank you for being there, then and now. Welcome to the world of social media buddy! Love you lots. https://t.co/APgxFUbJIv — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) July 8, 2018

The film has received mixed reviews for its treatment of a biopic, where some even called it a PR agenda for whitewashing Dutt ‘s image but none of it could deter its massive success. The film also has an ensemble cast of talented actors like Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Jim Sarbh, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza.