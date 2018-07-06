Sanju box office collection: Check where Ranbir Kapoor starrer stands against Dangal, Baahubali 2 after 1st week

Sanju is giving a tough competition to all-time Bollywood movies.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju has created an ample amount of buzz with its record collection at the box office which is unlikely to slow down in the coming months. The film with all its hit elements was expected to hit the bullseye but it surpassed what the trade analysts anticipated out of it, that too with humongous margins. The film has become the winner amongst the releases of 2018 so far. What is interesting is that it is giving a tough competition to all-time Bollywood movies.

Salman Khan and Amir Khan have always been the king of the box office with their blockbusters. Hirani’s biopic has left behind all of these superhits very effectively, an important fact to be noted here is that Sanju was a non-holiday release, unlike all Salman and Amir’s releases. The Khan’s are known to book their release dates in advance. While eid has always been Salman’s, Amir makes sure he gets Christmas. Holidays provide extra business as the public seems to be in a mood to step out and indulge in entertainment.

In its first week, Sanju made a whopping Rs 202.51 crore. This was enough to beat the first-week collection of Aamir Khan starrer Dangal which had earned Rs 197.54 crores. However, Sanju failed to go past the collection of Baahubali 2, Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan. Here’s a look at the first week collections of few of the blockbusters of the past few years:

1. Baahubali 2 (2017), this dubbed film released on a non holiday and made Rs 247 crores.

2. Sultan (2017), Salman khan’s eid release got an extended weekend and was another wrestling drama which made Rs 229.16 crores.

3. Salman’s Tiger Zinda hai, a Christmas release made Rs 206.04 crores.

4. Dangal (2016), a biopic on the life of wrestler Mahavir Phogat starring Aamir Khan which released on Christmas earned Rs 197.54 crores.

Sanju is the autobiography of Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt and portrays a few chapters of his life. This Rajkumar Hirani directorial stars Ranbir Kapoor in and as Sanjay Dutt with popular actors like Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Dia Mirza in key roles.