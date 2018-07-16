Sanju box office collection: ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER! Sanjay Dutt biopic creates yet another record – Check what it is

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma and Jim Sarbh played other pivotal roles in the film. (Bollywood Hungama)

Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor starre Sanju, the biopic of Sanjay Dutt, has become the 6th highest grossing Hindi film by crossing the Rs 300 crore mark. Business Analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures today, stating that even on the third weekend Sanju did nearly Rs 21.5 crore business across India, and remained “rock-steady” despite new films coming up in the market. “#Sanju crosses ₹ 300 cr mark… Remained ROCK-STEADY in Weekend 3, despite new films eating into the market share… Is now the 6TH HIGHEST GROSSING *Hindi* film… [Week 3] Fri 4.42 cr, Sat 7.75 cr, Sun 9.29 cr. Total: ₹ 316.64 cr. India biz,” wrote Adarsh.

The Rajkumar Hirani movie, which is now a member of the elite Rs 300 crore club, has earned over Rs 500 crore worldwide. Adarsh later added another tweet saying that Sanju has earned Rs 202.51 crore in the first week, followed by Rs 92.67 crore in the next week and Rs 21. 46 crore in the third week. In one of the previous tweets, Adarsh mentioned Sanju’s box office collection as a ‘dream run’.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma and Jim Sarbh played other pivotal roles in the film. It has also become the second highest grossing Hindi film of 2018, right after Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed ‘Padmaavat’ which has earned Rs 585.87 crore in the box office.

The movie shows Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s life, his arrest for involvement in 1993 Mumbai bombing case, come back to the film industry, jail term and his subsequent release. The movie has also received ample criticism from many, saying that Rajkumar Hirani has tried to mask the marred past of the Bollywood actor. Even journalist Baljeet Parmar, who broke the 1993 arms dealing news, said ‘Hirani and his ilk are out there to make a quick buck’.