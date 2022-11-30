Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta starring VADH is a clear reflection of what all goes around us

The trailer of Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta starrer VADH has finally been released to the audience. There is no doubt that it is one of the most thrilling trailers that the audience has come across at this time. The audience is certainly surprised after watching their favorite actor Sanjay Mishra in such a character for the first time while they found many elements of the story relevant that goes around in the society.

As soon as the audience witnessed the trailer of VADH, they started to compare it with the recent ongoing case of Aaftab Poonawala who killed his partner Shraddha Walkar. Amid all this, a lot of people are commenting that whatever has been shown in the film is nothing alien than what is happening around us. Be it cutting the body with a saw to brutally murdering a person, Whatever the scenes captured in the trailer, the film will encompass the psychology of the person behind creating such kind of crime.

But the aspect that has been covered in the film, is completely different from what Aaftab Poonawala has done. The fact is that, the film has been shooting for a long time while the Aftab Poonawala incident has happened in recent times, this clarifies that VADH has brought a bigger picture of a phenomenon that has always been part of society, and it’s just a coincident that the people have come across the same incidence at this time.

VADH is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and Rajeev Barnwal. The film is presented by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and produced by J Studios and Next Level Productions. The film will release in cinemas on December 9, 2022.