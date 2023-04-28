Sanjay Mishra and Amit Sadh to Nimrat Kaur and Jaaved Jaaferi: Here are Bollywood actors who deserve bigger silver screen opportunities

In the glitzy world of Bollywood, there are countless talented actors who struggle to get the recognition they deserve. These underrated actors may deliver exceptional performances, but they are often not paid enough or given enough big opportunities in the film industry.



Despite their potential to shine on the big screen, they are frequently overlooked or underutilized, leaving them to struggle for their big break. Often, especially in the digital era, OTT platforms have provided a platform for these overlooked gems to salvage a comeback for themselves. Not to mention, a host of notable stars have been able to revive their careers or carved out a niche for themselves using the same.

Let’s take a look at some of these underrated Bollywood actors who deserve better opportunities on the silver screen.

Sanjay Mishra

We’re all aware of Sanjay Mishra, an exceptionally talented actor known for his versatility with his roles ranging from being a comic to a serious character. However, there came a point where he decided to quit the glam industry and lead a humble lifestyle as he began selling Maggi and omelets in Gangotri.

The versatile actor has been a part of the industry for almost three decades now. Unfortunately, he is not given the recognition he deserves for his outstanding performances in TV shows like Office Office and films such as Masaan, Dhamaal, All The Best, Golmaal Again, and Kaamyaab, among others.

Kay Kay Menon

Kay Kay Menon’s impeccable delivery of dialogue, captivating screen presence, and versatility have solidified his position as one of Bollywood’s finest actors. His outstanding performances in films such as Shaurya, Black Friday, Life in a… Metro, Gulaal, Haider, and Special OPS, among others, have been exceptional.

It is a shame that he is not given the recognition he deserves in mainstream Bollywood.

Akshaye Khanna

It is distressing to witness an actor of Akshaye Khanna’s caliber being limited to crude films like Mere Baap Pehle Aap, 36 China Town, and Race. He has left a lasting impression on audiences with his remarkable performances in films like Dil Chahta Hai, Humraaz, LOC Kargil, Taal, and Border, for which he even won the Best Debut Filmfare Award. However, despite his talents, his career in Bollywood has not quite taken off. He recently made his Bollywood comeback with Drishyam 2.

Jaaved Jaaferi

Jaaved Jaaferi, a prominent figure in the Indian film industry during the 90s, often remembered by the millennials for his narration of the famous TV show Takeshi’s Castle, stands out as one of the most talented individuals.

He possesses exceptional skills in dancing and acting, and his impeccable comedic timing adds to his versatility. Despite his noteworthy performances in films such as Shaurya, Salaam Namaste, and Dhamaal, he has not received the recognition he deserves from Bollywood.

Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Kaur has always been a talented actor, as she demonstrated with her exceptional performance alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Dasvi (2022) and her captivating roles in The Lunchbox and Airlift. Although she has also been involved in international projects such as Wayward Pines and Homeland, Kaur remains cautious about her involvement in Bollywood.

Amit Sadh

Amit Sadh is an intense and versatile actor. He has worked in films, television shows, and web series. He began his acting career in 2002 with a television show called Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr. It’s a less known fact that he has also been part of successful TV shows Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss. He gained recognition for his role in the movie ‘Kai Po Che!’ and his performance in the film ‘Sultan’ alongside Salman Khan.

He has also appeared in web series such as ‘Breathe’ and its sequel ‘Breathe: Into the Shadows.’