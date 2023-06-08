Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra is the most talked-about film of the year; Know details

Amongst India’s finest filmmakers, Sanjay Leela Bhansali consistently demonstrates his exceptional artistry. We last witnessed his genius with ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ that became Bollywood’s first bonafide hit during the pandemic and one that made a clean sweep at award ceremonies. It’s not surprising then that the auteur’s next project ‘Baiju Bawra’ is the most talked about film this year.

Bhansali’s latest undertaking, Baiju Bawra, has captivated the industry’s attention, garnering considerable discussion surrounding its production and star-studded cast. Undoubtedly, Baiju Bawra stands as one of Indian cinema’s most significant films, promising to be yet another cinematic marvel from the SLB banner.

Amidst the swirling rumors and palpable anticipation, the film has undoubtedly emerged as one of the director’s most ambitious ventures highlighting his discerning eye for casting.

Industry expert Taran Adarsh too took to social media to solidify this stance. Adarsh said, “SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI – ‘BAIJU BAWRA’… There’s tremendous speculation about #BaijuBawra… Right from its casting to timelines of the project, everything is being discussed by the media fraternity… This is understandable as #BaijuBawra is one of the biggest projects that would go on floors… A subject that has fascinated #SanjayLeelaBhansali since some time now… Stay tuned for more news on this front!”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has reshaped the landscape of Indian cinema with his awe-inspiring contributions, evident through his colossal blockbusters like Devdas, Bajirao Mastani, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, and Padmaavat. Notably, in 2022, Bhansali’s magnum opus Gangubai Kathiawadi not only enticed audiences to flock to theaters during the post-pandemic era but also commanded unprecedented success at the box office.

With the cinema legends like Raj Kapoor, K Asif, Mehboob Khan, V Shantaram, Guru Dutt, and Kamal Amrohi, the era of the 60s to 90s saw prolific cinema. While the audience was craving more of such marvelous and pure cinema, they were reintroduced to authentic cinema with every realism and celebration of cinema viewing, thanks to Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Having given the audience some really amazing cinema, he is one filmmaker who is taking the baton ahead and carrying on the legacy as a true inheritor of the Indian film heritage.