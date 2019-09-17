Sanjay Leela Bhansali to produce ‘Mann Bairagi’, a film on PM Narendra Modi

The story of the movie is about the turning point of PM Modi’s life as a young man.

Mann Bairagi: The Telugu superstar Prabhas, on the occasion of 69th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unveiled the first look of Mann Bairagi. The film which is inspired by the ‘turning point’ in the life of PM Modi, is an upcoming production venture of ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mahaveer Jain. The film Mann Bairagi is written and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy.

The well-known produced director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali in a statement said that ‘Mann Bairagi’ has been made with utmost sincerity and honesty. “The thing that caught my attention in the story was the universal appeal and message attached to it. The story of the movie was very well-researched and was about the turning point of PM Modi’s life as a young man. This really intrigued me. This made me feel that it’s a story that is unheard of and needs to be told,” Bhansali said.

Ssanjay Tripaathy, the director of the upcoming film is quite certain that ‘Mann Bairagi’ will strike a chord with everyone. “If you talk about my viewpoint then for me, it is a human interest story. It is about the self-discovery of a person, who went on to become such a strong leader of our country,” Tripaathy said.

Producer Mahaveer Jain, while talking about the film stated, “The central theme of the film Mann Bairagi which brings out the defining moment or turning point in the journey of the PM Modi’s life is yet not known to the public. It will surely connect and inspire today’s youth very deeply. This connection of youthfulness and the message it conveys is something which excited us to work on this film.”

As soon as the news declaration of the film being produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali was out the netizens started talking and the social media started buzzing.