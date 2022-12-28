Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sameer Nair, Alia Bhatt… Producers who made our year 2022 entertaining

Despite the general dissatisfaction with the type of content Hindi cinema producers produced this year, 2022 had a few films and OTT shows that truly stood out and had audiences hooked. While connecting with audiences and relearning new content consumption patterns were a challenge this year, a few producers understood the pulse of the market and successfully gave us some breakthrough content.

Here are the producers who broke the clutter and made an impact in 2022:

Sanjay Leela Bhansali –

A look at the harsh-reality of female exploitation in a patriarchal society, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi rightly deserves the praise that came its way for its beautifully filmed, detailed and nuanced depictions that were powerfully narrated. The producer was also praised for giving us a commanding female protagonist, Gangubai played by Alia Bhatt, who towered above her tragic situation and emerged an influential figure. Apart from receiving rave reviews for its filmmaking and its performances, the film made 210 crores globally and became the fifth-highest grossing Hindi film in 2022.

Also Read How Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi brought people back to theatres

Sameer Nair –

Applause Entertainment, a content studio led by Sameer Nair produced 14 shows in 2022 across different OTT platforms, a huge achievement in itself. The ultimate name in adapting global content for Indian audiences, Applause gave us ‘Rudra: The Edge of Darkness’, ‘Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach’, ‘Tanaav’, ‘Mithya’, ‘Bloody Brothers’ are some of the most binge-watched shows of the year. Committed to bringing some of the best content to Indian screens, the studio has also rolled with an exciting slate to projects including ‘Scam 2003’, ‘Gandhi’ and ‘City of Dreams 3’ and some intriguing films with names like Vidya Balan and Kapil Sharma (Zwigato).

Alia Bhatt –

A special mention for a debutante producer, Alia Bhatt hit it out of the park in her very first production ‘Darlings’. A dark-comedy that highlighted the existing reality of marital abuse, the young producer took a chance in backing an unconventional film that was praised by critics and appreciated by audiences. A mix of clever storytelling and fine performances, the film was an impressive attempt at an under-explored genre and took the OTT by storm.

Arunabh Kumar –

A popular name in the web-series era, Arunabh Kumar with shows like ‘Gullak 3’, ‘Kota Factory 2’, ‘Hostel Days’ and ‘Pitcher 2’ made quite an impact in 2022. Someone who well understands the content young-India enjoys consuming, the producer is the man behind some of the most popular shows and was among those who pioneered online content in India.

Nikhil Advani, Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani –

With shows like ‘Rocket Boys’ and ‘Mumbai Diaries’, Emmay Entertainment’s commitment to bringing original, impactful and meaningful content to audiences is evident. Producers Nikhil Advani, Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani combine their expertise in delivering viewers some quality content that made headlines in 2022.