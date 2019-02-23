Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan to reunite after 20 years of ‘Hum Dil De Chuke…’

Not many have forgotten the passionate love of Sameer for Nandini who loved him back as ferociously, however, the resilient love of Ajay Devgan’s Vanraj wins over and its intensity which touched a million hearts. The story echoes the message of a love that doesn’t aim to possess but give in love. It is almost 20 years to the day Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) released and the same amount of time since Bhansali last collaborated with Salman Khan.

Back in 2015, Sanjay Leela Bhansali had said in an interview after reports of his fallout with Salman Khan came. Bhansali said he was “dying to do a film with Salman but the rest was up to Khan.”

Moreover, it is said that Bhansali’s ‘Devdas’ with Shah Rukh Khan instead of Salman was the bone of contention between the two for quite some time.

But now 19 years after ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, Bhansali and Khan seem to have buried the hatchet and are now reuniting for a love story. As per a report published in DNA, Bhansali plans to show a different facet of Salman Khan and break him free from his action hero image. Interestingly, Khan who is considered to be Bhansali’s favourite muse is also a favorite of Suraj Barjatya who often casts Khan with the screen name ‘Prem’’.

READ ALSO |Gully Boy hits a century, earns Rs 100.30 crore

Prerna Singh, CEO of Bhansali Productions, told DNA, “Yes, Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are reuniting after 19 years for a love story. Their collaboration is the best thing that can happen in terms of story-telling.”

The yet to be titled film is set to go on floors in the second half of 2019 sometime in September, just after Khan will conclude the shooting for ‘Dabangg 3’, reports say. The film will be co-produced by Salman and Bhansali who will also score the music himself.

Bhansali is known for his period epics and it remains to be seen whether the film with Salman khan will be another epic gem from the acclaimed director. Speculations remain whether the female lead would be an A-lister or a newbie altogether.

The director-actor pair have worked together on films such as ‘Khamoshi:The Musical’ and ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’. Salman had famously made a cameo in Bhansali’s 2017 film, ‘Saawariya’ which had left many cinephiles divided on whether Sonam’s Sakina should have stayed with Raj played by Ranbir Kapoor.