Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar to co-produce film on Balakot air strike

Bhansali said the film is his tribute to the heroes “who have made India their priority”. (IE photo)

Filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Bhushan Kumar will collaborate on a film on the Balakot air strike conducted by the Indian Air Force in February this year, the makers announced on Friday. Billed as a “story that celebrates the accomplishments” of the IAF, the movie will be helmed by “Rock On!” director Abhishek Kapoor. He will be writing the script as well.

The project will also be backed by Mahaveer Jain and Pragya Kapoor. It will be the second film on the February 26 air strike against terror outfits in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after the Vivek Oberoi starrer “Balakot – The True Story”.

The strike followed the February 14 terror attack targeting the CRPF in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district in which 40 ‘jawans’ were killed. “Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Pragya Kapoor come together, to pay tribute to the sons of India and their never-say-die spirit in, National Award-winning director, Abhishek Kapoor’s film based on, 2019 Balakot airstrike. A story that celebrates the accomplishments of the Indian Air Force,” the statement, shared by Bhansali Productions on Twitter, read.

Bhansali said the film is his tribute to the heroes “who have made India their priority”. “It is a story of bravery, patriotism and love for the country… We endeavour that their story and bravery reaches to everyone in the right way,” the “Padmaavat” director said.

There are some stories in the history of India that need to be retold, Kumar said of the upcoming film. “This will be one of our biggest projects for next year. It’s extremely close to all of us at T-Series because of the sentiment it carries. I have always been a patriot and it gives me immense pleasure to present the story of bravado of our IAF officers.

“Wing Commander Abhinandan is a national hero and the Balakot Airstrike 2019 happens to be an event of immense pride for the entire nation,” the co-producer added. Abhishek Kapoor, whose last release was “Kedarnath”, said he is honoured to be entrusted with one of India’s bravest stories. “I remember the emotions that ran through the entire country when the strike was carried out. I am determined to do justice to this story in my endeavour to bring it to the silver screen,” the director said.