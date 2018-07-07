Sanjay Dutt’s real life ‘Kamli’ posts heartfelt message on Instagram – Meet the character played by Vicky Kaushal in Sanju

Sanjay Dutt’s close friend Paresh Ghelani, portrayed as Kamlesh Kapasi aka ‘Kamli’ by Vicky Kaushal in his biopic ‘Sanju’. (Instagram/Paresh Ghelani)

Sanjay Dutt’s close friend Paresh Ghelani, portrayed as Kamlesh Kapasi aka ‘Kamli’ by Vicky Kaushal in his biopic ‘Sanju’ is one of the most loved characters of the film. On Saturday, after watching the movie, Ghelani penned down an emotional note on Instagram saying that he felt numb with “limitless emotions” and the movie took him down the memory lane where he relived his “forgotten and unforgettable” memories.

Ghelani is said to be an entrepreneur and business tycoon with companies such as Moon Express, Xprize and Radimmune under him. His twitter bio reads that he is an “adventurer, entrepreneur, philanthropist and sort of troublemaker who believes in doing well by doing good”. Ghelani prefers to stay away from the social media but he finally took its embrace to express his sentiments towards his friend who is like a brother to him. Ghelani made his debut on Instagram and Twitter on 1st July 2018.

Earlier, actor R Madhavan had taken to his twitter handle to welcome Ghelani in the world of social media. In a post, Madhwan revealed that ‘Kamili’ is based on Paresh Ghelani. The caption read, “FINALLY U R here Bro-Hey Folks pls welcome some1 who is more than a Blood Brother 2 me-my inspiration and my IDOL-THE REAL “KAMILII” from “SANJU”-the elusive, Limelight loathing N my “ Go 2” man 4 all issues-PARESH Ghelani-@impareshghelani . Sorry bro-The world wants 2 know you????#pareshghelani @pareshghelani”.

In a lengthy caption attached to his post, Ghelani shared his emotions after watching the Ranbir Kapoor starrer based on his best friend’s life and about his equation with ”Rocky’ star. He said Sanjay has always stood by him, and he is much more than a friend, “a brother, mentor and a live conscience” and more. He thanked Sanjay for making him a part of his life and pride. Ghelani said he loves the actor despite all his controversies, flaws and women.

Here is Paresh Ghelani’s post –

Its been many years of staying away from the social media, i finally give-in to embrace it. as i begin, here to you my brother @duttsanjay.

After watching the film ‘Sanju’ I was numb, numb with limitless emotions. I wanted to just hug him, hold on to him and cry. Cry endlessly to the years we had lost, to the years we stood by and witnessed this roller coaster called life and the irrevocable loss of loved ones.. To the mistakes we cannot undo, to the strength we cannot find elsewhere but, in each other.

Now, the entire world shares our story, and the story of the man who’s made me a part of his and he has thought me how to get up after every fall. It’s hard to convey how many different emotions I’m feeling at this time. How many of us can truly say that we’ve got friends who not only stand by you through thick and thin, but are as much a brother, a mentor, and your live conscience?

Sanju, you have been all that and more. There were moments I’ve relived from my own life – things I’ve forgotten, and things I’ll never ever forget – on screen.

Sanju is an ode to falling, rising, making mistakes and learning, flaws, imperfection – everything that defines the core of friendship. It is more importantly a relentless pursuit of life with all its shades. I know I share this sentiment with all friends and family close to him.

Our friendship has been exhilarating, volatile, wild and rewarding.. Our journey has often been clouded in disbelief and doubt, wondering if we will make it till the end or will fall into the labyrinth of tragedy and controversy. But here we are united, unbreakable and ready for life.

Sanju – Thank You for being a part of my life. Thank you for making me part of the Pride where we watch each others back; Thank you for always having the protective blanket over me; Thank you for the journey you’ve dragged me on lovingly and have taught me how to fight the adversity, however it may come. Look past the flaws, the women, the controversies, I love you, and now I can share it with everyone.

You always have been, you are and you always will be the greatest friend, brother that anyone can ask for.

Keep roarrrrring… tiger!! #sanju #friendship

