Sanjay Dutt’s fiery avatar revealed as ‘The Big Bull’ in Ustaad Ram Pothineni and Puri Jagannadh’s high-octane spectacle – Double iSmart

In a highly anticipated development, the much-awaited Indian project “Double iSmart” has commenced shooting in Mumbai. This sequel to the blockbuster “iSmart Shankar” reunites the dynamic duo of Ustaad Ram Pothineni and sensational director Puri Jagannadh. The movie promises to deliver an electrifying action-packed experience, starting with a breathtaking action sequence.

To elevate the excitement further, the makers have revealed that Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt will be playing a significant role in the film. Sanjay Dutt’s character, known as “Big Bull,” has been unveiled through an impressive first look poster. The poster showcases him in an ultra-stylish avatar, sporting a funky hairdo, beard, and a striking suit adorned with accessories like earrings, rings, and an expensive watch. Adding to the fierceness of the character, he is seen smoking a cigar, despite being surrounded by guns.

Puri Jagannadh, known for his ability to present actors in a mass appealing way, promises to showcase Sanjay Dutt in a never-seen-before avatar in “Double iSmart.” This wild combination of Ram and Sanjay Dutt has set the expectations soaring for the film.

Sharing his excitement of working for the movie, Sanjay Dutt tweeted, “It takes me immense pride to be working with the director of the masses #PuriJagannadh ji and the young energetic Ustaad @ramsayz 🤗 Glad to be Playing the #BIGBULL in this sci-fi mass entertainer #DoubleISMART Excited to be teaming up with this super-talented team and Looking forward to the film hitting the screens on MARCH 8th, 2024😊 @Charmmeofficial @IamVishuReddy @PuriConnects”.

The makers have left no stone unturned in ensuring the film’s technical excellence and have enlisted Hollywood cinematographer Gianni Giannelli for the high-voltage action entertainer. “Double iSmart” is being produced under the banner of Puri Connects by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur, with Vish Reddy serving as the CEO.

The film will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, making it accessible to a broader audience base. As the excitement builds up, fans eagerly await further announcements regarding the rest of the cast and crew. With its ambitious vision and star-studded ensemble, “Double iSmart” promises to be a grand cinematic spectacle to watch out for on March 8, 2024.