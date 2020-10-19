Sanjay Dutt has ‘responded very well’ to treatment, family source

"He went for his test today and the results have come out very good. With God's grace and everyone's blessings, he has responded very well," the member added.

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, who is battling cancer, has responded “very well” to the medical treatment, according to a family member.

In August, the 61-year-old actor had announced that he would be taking a break from his professional commitments to focus on medical treatment, amid speculation that he was battling lung cancer.

“The news was like he has got six months or this month to live, (but) it has never been that scene. He was detected with a kind of lung cancer for which treatment started in Mumbai and he has responded very well to the treatment,” a family member told PTI.

“He went for his test today and the results have come out very good. With God’s grace and everyone’s blessings, he has responded very well,” the member added.

The actor, who was last seen in “Sadak 2”, opened up about his cancer diagnosis for the first time last week in an Instagram video shared by celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim.

“This is a recent scar in my life, but I’ll beat it. I’ll be out of this cancer soon,” Sanjay Dutt said in the clip posted on October 14.

The actor is gearing up for the shooting of his next, “KGF: Chapter2”, in November. The period action film, starring Yash, marks Sanjay Dutt’s Kannada debut.