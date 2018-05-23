Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju: Finally, Aamir Khan reveals why he refused to play role of Sunil Dutt

“Raju wanted me to play Sunil Dutt sahab’s role.”

Aamir Khan today said he offered the role of Sunil Dutt in the Sanjay Dutt biopic but he was more keen to play the lead role, which was already in Ranbir Kapoor’s kitty. Aamir said when Rajkumar Hirani, who has directed him in “3 Idiots” and “PK”, narrated the idea of “Sanju” to him, he fell in love with the script and felt it was written beautifully. Sunil Dutt’s role is now being played by Paresh Rawal in the biopic. “He wanted me to play Sunil Dutt sahab’s role and it is a fantastic role. Largely, it is a father-son story. But Sanju’s role is unbelievable. I told Raju, Sanjay Dutt’s role is so great that it has won my heart… So in this film, I can’t do any other role but that of Sanjay Dutt, which I can’t do as Ranbir Kapoor is doing it. “So, don’t offer me any other role as I won’t be able to do it. I can’t come to the sets thinking this should have been my lines. That role has won my heart and I am sure Ranbir has done it really well, he is a fantastic actor. I can’t wait to watch the film and Ranbir’s performance,” Aamir said in a group interview here.

Aamir, 53, said he had met Sunil Dutt and remembers him as a person who was “graceful, and dignified”.

“He used to send me telegrams on Diwali, Eid, birthdays and congratulatory messages. There would be like three-four word messages like ‘congratulations, well done’,” Aamir recalled.

The actor said he once ended up spending a night under the statue of Mahatma Gandhi with Sunil Dutt and three other stalwarts of the industry in 1993, during the Mumbai riots.

“When Mumbai riots happened in 1993, the film industry took out a delegation to the chief minister saying bring in the Army, do what you had to do to stop the riots. Around 30 to 40 people had driven to the CM office.

“… We decided we will sit near Mahatma Gandhi’s statue near Mantralaya and will protest in open (to) stop the riots and we won’t get up until violence stops. We took turns. Five people including me, Dutt sahab, Yash Chopra ji, Johnny Walker and a producer were there on the first night of protest.”

Calling the time spent with the legends as memorable, the”Dangal” star said they ended up sharing stories about their careers.

“I was listening to the stories (about the) career of Dutt sahab, Yash ji and Johnny Walker… It was a wonderful time. It was a memorable night for me under the statue. By the next evening, the CM took some action and things went to normal.”

The actor, who has completed 30 years in Hindi cinema, is busy working on his next big release “Thugs of Hindostan”, scheduled to arrive in theatres in December.

Akshay Kumar was earlier set to play the lead role in Gulshan Kumar biopic “Mogul” but reports suggested that Aamir may step in following his exit.

“I am producing Ghulshan ji’s biopic with Bhushan Kumar (of T-Series). After ‘Thugs..’, I have not signed anything,” Aamir clarified.