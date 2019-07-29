Sanjay Dutt as Adheera in KGF 2! Sanju baba’s badass look will remind you of Kancha Cheena

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 on Monday and a poster of him as the villain for KGF 2 was released.

Sanjay Dutt as Adheera in KGF Chapter 2: On the 60th Birthday of Actor Sanjay Dutt shared a poster of him featuring in the Yash-starrer and Kannada blockbuster KGF’s second chapter. Sanjay Dutt, who is featuring in the film as Adheera, will be the main antagonist in the film. Sanjay Dutt is known for his impactful negative roles. This is his first south India film. He has done benchmarking roles as villains in movies like Agneepath, Khalnaayak, Vaastav among others. His role in Agneepath, where he played the role of Kancha Cheena and was highly appreciated by critics. He was said to have revived the quintessential villain of Hindi cinema with his menacing look as Kancha Cheena in Agneepath. The makers of KGF revealed the news on Dutt’s birthday, that he will be featuring in the film’s second chapter as Adheera.

The character of Adheera was kept hidden in the first chapter of the film which released last year. Director-writer Prashanth Neel kept the face of the main villain under shadows and didn’t even give a glimpse of the character, was an effective move to build curiosity among audience and the success of the first chapter of the movie gave him the nod to cast the best antagonist available in the Indian film industry.

If we go by the story of the first chapter of KGF, Adheera’s lust for power and greed to become the ruler of the gold mines of Kolar was established very perfectly. Adheera has been portrayed in the movie as a loyal brother of Suryavardhan who gives up his ambitions of ruling he gold mines and allows his nephew Garuda to take over obeying the dying wishes of his elder brother.

The KGF chapter 1 ended with the protagonist ‘Rocky’, played by Yash murdering the villain ‘Garuda’ which sets the antagonist ‘Adheera’ free from his promises and now he is free to take control of the gold mines. The second chapter will be all about the quest between Rocky and Adheera to gain control of the gold mines. The filmmakers have described this power struggle as “Mother of all Collisions.”

Chapter 1 of KGF holds the crown of being the biggest box office earner in the history of Kannada Cinema. The filming of Chapter 2 of the KGF is expected to commence soon and it will be interesting to see Yash and Sanjay Dutt in action.