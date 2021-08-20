Sanjay Bhansali’ Gangubai Kathiawadi: Bombay HC grants interim stay of defamation proceedings

(Photo: Twitter/ Alia Bhatt)

An interim stay on criminal defamation proceedings has been filed against actor Alia Bhatt and producers of Gangubai Kathiawadi by the Bombay High Court recently. The court has also refused to stay the release of the film as mentioned in another order. This comes as the alleged adopted son of Gangubai, Babu Ravji Shah filed a number of cases against the filmmakers as well as writer of the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. As per him, the book, written in 2011, is defamatory to the reputation of his mother.

Revati Mohite Dere, a single-judge bench of Justice, passed an order on August 10 on criminal application by Bhansali Productions Pvt Ltd, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt, challenging summons issued by the Magistrate Court (Mazgaon) on March 15, in a criminal defamation complaint filed against them by son Babuji Rawji Shah.

Senior advocate Aabad Ponda fighting the case for the Bhansali Productions said that the movie was based on the book ‘The Mafia Queens of Mumbai’, published in 2011 and that the applicants had no knowledge about Shah. He also referred to the order of the Civil Court which had dismissed the suit by Shah, who sought permanent injunction against the authors of the book which means to restrain them from “publishing, selling or creating any third party rights in the novel”.

Shah has suppressed the facts in the criminal complaint he filed against the producers, addecPonda, and therefore, summons issued by the magistrate court be set aside. Justice Dere issued notice to Shah saying that till the time, the next date of hearing, the proceedings before the trial court be stayed for sometime. The HC will hear the plea next on September 7 this month.