Sania Mirza Biopic: Tennis star excited about life on big screen; calls for responsibility from stars

India’s former Tennis sensation Sania Mirza has expressed her excitement about the plans to bring her life closer to the public, as per a report in the news agency PTI. She has made plans to bring her journey to the screen and currently discussing matters with different directors, the report said further. Sania had signed a contract with Ronnie Screwala’s RSVP movies last year for the much-awaited biopic.

The Tennis star said she has always lived her life on her terms and she’s hopeful that her story will turn out to be interesting enough for her fans to fill with joy. She reminded her playing days and her attitude of wearing her heart on her sleeves. She allayed any signs of fear a star goes through before showcasing their journey on a big screen for the world. Sania, who is an inspiration to India’s girls as well women said to PTI that in her view audience connects well with the stories of athletes because it presents the journey of one of their own who rose through the hustle of daily life for everyone She said that the journeys of sportsperson are filled with sweat and blood that allow the stories to be likeable by the audience.

She opined that people like champions rising through their challenges. The fact that a majority of sports stars have come from humble backgrounds gives them the edge in promoting stories which can justify wider audience support, Mirza opined. However, she reiterated that stars should take responsibility upon themselves to make society and the nation a better place.

Sania was giving her candid opinions on the eve of Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020, where she featured in Rina Singh’s label Eka on-ramp. Eka and Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society Ltd (TSCO) had collaborated to showcase their collections in the Lakme Fashion Week/ Resort 2020. Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 will end on February 16, Sunday.