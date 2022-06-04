‘Samrat Prithviraj’ Day 1 Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar starrer off to a good start

The epic historical drama Samrat Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar is off to a decent start at the box office. The film has been written and directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and features Akshay in the role of titular Rajput ruler Prithviraj Chauhan. As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film earned Rs 11 crores across India, on the opening day.

The film also features stars like Manushi Chhillar, Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt, Ashutosh Rana, Manav Vij and Sakshi Tanwar. Although the film may have opened to expectations, the movie might have difficulties maintaining momentum as it competes with Kamal Hasan’s Vikram.

Trends suggest that the film might see a jump over the weekend and if that happens, the movie might record a healthy trend at the box office.

Film exhibitor and distributor Akshaye Rathi earlier told IE that the film was expected to open at around Rs 10 crores. He also noted that predicting a box office opening would be like shooting in the dark because no one could have thought that films that feature top starts like Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor and Tiger Shroff would have opened at the kind of number they did.

The day one collection of the film was dominated by the mature audience as the youth is staying away for now but if the segment audience comes forth, the film might end up receiving some respectable numbers in the long run.

Film critic Shubhra Gupta from IE gave the film 2 stars in his review.