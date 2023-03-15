SamBahadur Teaser: Vicky Kaushal shares a gratitude note as he announces shoot wrap for Meghna Gulzar film

Meghna Gulzar directorial and much-anticipated film SamBahadur, from the house of RSVP Movies starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, alongside Sanya Malhotra as Manekshaw’s wife Silloo and Fatima Sana Shaikh as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi has finally been wrapped.

SamBahadur is one of the most awaited films and the curiosity amongst the audience for the same is soaring high.

Taking to social media, Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of himself with Meghna Gulzar and wrote, “Gratitude gratitude and only gratitude… to be a part of this process to depict the life of a true legend, to be a part of this team which truly gave it their all. So much I got to live, so much I got to learn… so much there is to bring to you all. To Meghna, Ronnie, my brilliant coactors, the incredible Team… to the Manekshaw Family, to the Indian Army and to the man, FM Sam H. F. J. Manekshaw, himself… Thank You! IT’s A FILM WRAP ON #SAMadly !!! See you all in cinemas on 1st Dec 2023.”

SamBahadur’ – is the story of India’s greatest war hero and first Field Marshal. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) based on Sam Manekshaw’s Army career spanning over four decades and five wars.

He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and how his military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the creation of Bangladesh. The film will hit theatres on December 1, 2023.