Samantha’s Yashoda is an action-packed, gritty thriller, watch trailer now

Post great anticipation and excitement, pan-India female Superstar Samantha’s ‘Yashoda’ Trailer was revealed by some of the biggest names of Indian Entertainment industry today, including Varun Dhawan in Hindi, Vijay Deverakonda in Telugu, Dulquer Salmaan in Malayalam, Suriya in Tamil and Rakshit Shetty in Kannada. Sending adrenaline rush down the spine with its enthralling visuals and background music, the unique and interesting concept is backed by the phenomenal performance by Samantha.

Having carved her name as a bankable star and remarkable actor with her compelling performance in ‘The Family Man’, further elevated by the roaring success of her chartbuster song ‘O Antava’, Samantha generated curiosity amongst the audience across the nation for her first Hindi theatrical release.

After the teaser and sneak peek, the makers of Yashoda have finally revealed the trailer that has instantly grabbed tje attention of the internet.

The trailer features Samantha as the surrogate mother Yashoda, unfolding the secrets of a serious medical crime with courage, while the last dialogue explains it all.

Apart from the action sequences of Samantha, the little romance between Unni Mukundan and Sam shows there’s a lovable track between them while Varalaxmi looks badass with negative shades on a lighter note.

On this occasion, Producer Sivalenka Krishna Prasad says, “I thank Vijay Deverakonda, Suriya, Rakshit Shetty, DulQuer Salman and Varun Dhawan for launching the Trailer. It recieved phenomenal response in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. It went instantly viral and trending on YouTube already. Everyone’s heaping praises on Samantha’s performance, Manisharma’s BGM and the concept. Although we revealed the core plot of the story, audience will be thrilled with the scenes and sequences in theatres. Leaving no stone unturned in the making and promotions under Sridevi Movies, we’re releasing this seat edge thriller worldwide in 5 languages on Nov 11th”.

Shot in Tamil and Telugu, Yashoda will be dubbed and released in additional three languages – Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam, making the widest pan-India release for a female-led film, also marking Samantha’s first Hindi theatrical release.

Besides Samantha, popular actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others played crucial roles, with a strong technical crew onboard. Mani Sharma for music, M Sukumar for cinematography and Marthand K Venkatesh as the editor.

Directed by Hari and Harish, Yashoda is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the banner of Sridevi Movies and is set to release on November 11.