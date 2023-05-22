Samantha Ruth Prabhu is India’s ‘Most Popular Actress’; Check latest report

Samantha Ruth Prabhu yet again tops the Ormax charts as India’s Most Popular Actress. With reports of April coming in now, it comes as no surprise to see the Oo Antava actress at the number 1 position in Female Stars that India Loves the Most as she has stayed put amongst the top since last April.

After her feisty and action avatar in The Family Man, she set all hearts on fire with her super sensational dance number, Oo Antava which came out in December 2021. A song that went on to have a grand impact worldwide a year and a half down the lane, it still continues to be a rage at cricket stadiums, in international DJ’s sets, weddings, and where not. Everybody was awestruck by Samantha’s sultriness and beauty in the song.

Further on, she made a fiery appearance on Koffee with Karan, speaking her mind, fearlessly yet gallantly couple of self-led film releases including her action thriller, ‘Yashoda’ where she played pregnant for the first time, and then a complete character flip as the Indian mythological apsara, Shakuntala in the pan-India film, Shaakuntalam where she was seen in a very elegant, poised but also brave and courageous role.

But it’s not just her work that makes Samantha so loved, she is one of the most real, outspoken, and honest actors out there and that is why her fans love her so much more. She not only talks about her ups on her social media but also shares her lows, equally as much which is what makes her so admirable.

On the work front, just recently a song from her upcoming romantic comedy, Kushi dropped and fans have been loving her new look and also pairing it with Vijay Deverakonda in the same. The super-talented superstar is all set to be seen in the Russo Brothers’ Indian spy thriller, Citadel by Raj & DK.