Samantha Ruth Prabhu breaks social media hiatus with new poster of Yashoda

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has been staying away from social media for the last 41 days, has finally shared a poster of her upcoming film, Yashoda. While sharing the release date of the film, Samantha, who made her Hindi debut with the OTT show The Family Man, wrote, “The indomitable will !! #YashodaTeaser on Sep 9th @ 5:49PM (sic).” Several celebs and fans are quite intrigued by the new poster, as they can’t wait for the film to drop. Nandini Reddy wrote, “This one will pack a punch”. Ruhani Sharma commented, “Fabbb” Meanwhile, one of her fans said, “After one month gap, Sam is back”, another wrote, “Shining out in the crowd and how” Someone also commented, “Samantha is love”.

According to her post, the teaser for Yashoda will be unveiled on September 9th. Samantha can be seen dressed in a plain t-shirt and a hoodie, with some injuries on her face, standing amidst a huge crowd of women.

Helmed by duo Hari–Harish, Yashoda is touted to be a science-fiction thriller film. It willalso feature Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others. The makers had earlier confirmed that the film will be based on a true crime incident.

The audience is still not over her performances in The Family Man 2 as Raji and the sensuous dance number, ‘Oo Anatava’ from Pushpa; even 8 months after the song’s release, she has consecutively continued to top a leading report of the Most Popular Female Star of India, month after month including the latest. She also made headlines for her wit at Karan Johar’s talk show, Koffee.

“The backdrop of the story is about a crime that is happening without the knowledge of anyone in society,” the filmmaker duo explained to a media portal. The crime that we are showing is based on a true incident, but we have added some psychological thriller flavour to it. It is about a crime that is confronted by a normal girl when she learns about it. How she exposes the plot.”

The film was initially slated to release on August 12 but has now been postponed. The new release date for Yashoda will be announced soon.

On the work front, she is all set to be seen in big-ticket films like Shaakuntalam, Kushi, Citadel, and some unannounced projects, along with Yashoda.