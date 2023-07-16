Samantha Prabhu to Pankaj Tripathi: 7 highest-paid OTT actors

The advent of OTT platforms have revolutionised content consumption for the Indian audience at large. The streaming platforms have provided an alternative space for actors in the industry to showcase their work. From A-list actors to freshers in the industry, bagging a role in leading OTT series is on almost every star’s bucket list.

These actors have given stellar performances in some of the most loved OTT series and have bagged a massive cheque for their roles. Here’s a list of the highest paid OTT actors of 2023:

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn, Source: ANI

Ajay Devgn debuted on OTT with ‘Rudra: The Edge of Darkness’ that is now streaming on Disney+ Hostar. It is an philosophical crime thriller, and is an Indian remake of British series Luther. The actor charged a massive fee of Rs 125 crore and ranks as the highest paid as of 2023.

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi, Source:ANI

Be it Guruji from Sacred Games or Akhandanand Tripathi from Mirzapur, this actor has given stellar performances and etched a mark in the hearts of the audience. According a report by GQ, the actor charged about Rs 10 crores for his role in Mirzapur and about Rs 12 crores for Sacred Games, two of his most loved performances. His estimated net worth is about $5 million.

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte, source: ANI

Apte has time and again proved herself to be the ruler of OTT content be it shows or films, she has been the talk of the town with all her performances. Her role in Lust Stories, Ghoul, Sacred Games have been loved by audience and the critics. She reportedly charged Rs 4 crore for her role in Sacred Games. She has an estimated net worth of $8 million.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan, Source: ANI

Saif Ali Khan came back stronger than ever with his role as Sartaj in popular OTT series Sacred Games on Netflix. The actor faced his share of ups and downs in the recent past and this performance was accepted with open arms by the audience and critics. He reportedly charged Rs 15 crore for 8 episodes of the series first season. Along with his family inheritance, his brand House of Pataudi, and his profession as an actor, brand endorsements amounts to Saif’s net worth of $150 million.

Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpayee, Source: ANI

The Family Man on Amazon Prime gained popularity as one of the most loved shows and Manoj Bajpayee’s role has been credited to be one of his most acclaimed performances. He took home Rs 10 crore for his role as Srikant Tiwari in the series as per AsiaNet.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Source: ANI

The success of India’s first original series skyrocketed after its first season and kept viewers longing for more. The crime lord, Ganesh Gaitonde played by Nawazuddin was one of the most loved and celebrated characters. According to DNA reports the actor charged Rs 10 crores for his role.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Source: Instagram

Samantha’s powerful role as Rajji in The Family Man 2 was significant and highly appreciated. The Telegu actress reportedly raised her fees after the success of the show to Rs 3-4 crores per and now has a whopping net worth of $13 million.