Salman Khan’s ‘Sultan’ to release in China on August 31

Salman Khan-Anushka Sharma-starrer “Sultan” is all set to release in China on August 31, two years after its release in India. Yash Raj Films has collaborated with distribution company E Stars China for a release in the country, which has emerged as a new market for Hindi films thanks to the success of Aamir Khan’s “Dangal” and “Secret Superstar” and Irrfan-starrer “Hindi Medium. The movie will be screened in over 11,000 screens, targeting around 40,000 shows a day, said a release.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film revolves around a wrestler who comes from a self-imposed retirement to win back the love of his life. “Every time a film releases and newer set of audiences see it, you get a different perspective altogether. China is a fast growing market for Indian Cinema. I’m really excited and looking forward to people’s reaction to ‘Sultan’ in China,” Zafar said in a statement.

Avtar Panesar, Vice President, International Operations, YRF, added, “China is without doubt the new frontier for Indian cinema today and our collective successes there ratifies the belief that art has no boundaries/borders.”